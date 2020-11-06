Sheikh noreen muhammad sadiq pass away

Reports quoting that Sheikh Norain Muhammad Siddiq from #Sudan has passed away in a car accident.May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdous, Ameen!Sheikh Norain is one of the most famous reciters of the Noble Quran in Sudan, and he was very popular for his distinctive way of reciting in the way Al Douri.Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiunBeautiful voice