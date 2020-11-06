What's new

Sheikh noreen muhammad sadiq pass away

G

Green disc

FULL MEMBER
Feb 26, 2017
169
0
276
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Reports quoting that Sheikh Norain Muhammad Siddiq from #Sudan has passed away in a car accident.

May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdous, Ameen!

Sheikh Norain is one of the most famous reciters of the Noble Quran in Sudan, and he was very popular for his distinctive way of reciting in the way Al Douri.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun

Beautiful voice
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top