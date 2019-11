Sheikh Mujib thinks these places should have come to Pakistan.

Describing his disappointment, Sheikh Mujib wrote, "We voluntarily gave up the Kolkata, which was built in the money of East Bengal. I think some people of the Central League wanted Kolkata to go to India. Or they had secretly agreed earlier.

"If Suhrawardy was a leader they would have difficulty, so they wanted to get work done by the back door.

If Kolkata was in Pakistan, then the capital of Pakistan would have to be in Kolkata, as the people of East Bengal claimed that they were higher than the population of Pakistan, and then Kolkata, India's best city."

"If the leaders make a mistake to lead, the people have to pay their loss."