Sheikh Mujib - the greatest leader in South Asia

May 13, 2022
I am dismayed that our nation’s founding father is being co-opted by Hinduvta. Making movies and creating idols etc
But I am pleased that Pakistanis are also co-opting him. Imran Khan aspires to be the Mujib of west Pakistan. I hope the great man succeeds.
Whereas Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and Jinnah remain divisive figures.
ONLY SHEIKH MUJIB UNITES THE FACTIONS IN SOUTH ASIA
