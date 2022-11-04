What's new

Sheikh Mujib - the greatest leader in South Asia

B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
1,200
0
907
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I am dismayed that our nation’s founding father is being co-opted by Hinduvta. Making movies and creating idols etc

But I am pleased that Pakistanis are also co-opting him. Imran Khan aspires to be the Mujib of west Pakistan. I hope the great man succeeds.

Whereas Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and Jinnah remain divisive figures.

ONLY SHEIKH MUJIB UNITES THE FACTIONS IN SOUTH ASIA
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
8,137
7
11,277
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Paris_Tuileries_Garden_Facepalm_statue (1).jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Trailer of Mujib, biopic on Bangladesh founder unveiled at Cannes 2022
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Wergeland
Wergeland
B
Chittagong coastline transforming to largest business hub in South Asia
Replies
7
Views
970
bluesky
B
beijingwalker
8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge: Connecting the country’s south,Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the Bekutia Bridge
Replies
0
Views
380
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
How Bangladesh stands out as a shining example of a country in South Asia?
Replies
1
Views
470
Destranator
D
B
Is Bangladesh willing to be a part of Greater India?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
3K
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom