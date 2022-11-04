Sheikh Mujib - the greatest leader in South Asia

I am dismayed that our nation’s founding father is being co-opted by Hinduvta. Making movies and creating idols etc



But I am pleased that Pakistanis are also co-opting him. Imran Khan aspires to be the Mujib of west Pakistan. I hope the great man succeeds.



Whereas Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and Jinnah remain divisive figures.



ONLY SHEIKH MUJIB UNITES THE FACTIONS IN SOUTH ASIA