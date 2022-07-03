What's new

Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman famous speech against the neutrals: Joy Bangla! Joy Pakistan!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543585724829577217
This famous speech of Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman is an eye opener. It exposes the lies of neutrals aka property dealers who still claim that the guy who won 1970's elections under military regime fair and square was actually a traitor!
@UKBengali @Bilal9 @Black_cats @Homo Sapiens @bluesky @SMX 3.0 @Wood @maithil @Joe Shearer @Skull and Bones @Blueindian @INDIAPOSITIVE @Sudarshan @koolio @Verve @Dual Wielder @Zibago @AZ1 @ziaulislam @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Jazzbot @Indus Pakistan @SIPRA @Ssan @Patriot forever @RescueRanger
 
Sad about the events of 1970 and 1971 as I think that both BD and Pakistan would now be better off if Mujib led the country after his election win.

He would have dismantled the feudalism and limited the power of the military, which were probably the two main reasons he was not allowed to take his rightful place as leader.

Yes Pakistan and BD would have went their separate ways eventually but it would have been peaceful and as friends and allies, rather than the bitterness and suspicion that was created from 1971.
 
UKBengali said:
Sad about the events of 1970 and 1971 as I think that both BD and Pakistan would now be better off if Mujib led the country after his election win.

He would have dismantled the feudalism and limited the power of the military, which were probably the two main reasons he was not allowed to take his rightful place as leader.

Yes Pakistan and BD would have went their separate ways eventually but it would have been peaceful and as friends and allies, rather than the bitterness and suspicion that was created from 1971.
Same east-Pakistan scenario is being repeated again in 2022 to Imran Khan's party PTI, that represents the majority voice of Pakistanis. 149 seats PM ousted via regime change operation (on orders of US), and a puppet government is planted.

-- I have a firm belief that if Imran Khan comes to power, the whole region will prosper, and Pak-Bangladesh ties will improve further.
 
The establishment do not want a unified country, they want the country divided along religious, ethnical, socio-economic classes, so it's easier for them to rule the country. These tyrants who barrowed themselves deep inside our state apparatus are against the visions of our founder of having a civilian supremacy rule. If they are not content with their given roles, in which they swore oath too, then they are not fit to wear the uniform. The people of Pakistan should force these generals to stay put in their barracks, or make nice with the rope. Imran Khan is being an idiot he wants to reason with these people, who have already disremembered Pakistan 50 odd years ago, and have learned nothing since, same mistake again and again.. to hell with these leeches.
 
UKBengali said:
Yes Pakistan and BD would have went their separate ways eventually but it would have been peaceful and as friends and allies, rather than the bitterness and suspicion that was created from 1971.
Yes my friend. I agree we would have gone our separate ways. Geographically, ethnically and culturally we are too distant but the tragedy is the way the split took place. In 1960s, 1970s many of my family were in Pak Army and some fought in BD. The effect of this on me as a young boy was extreme hatred for BD people. The hate permeated to us from our elders and this was in UK. I actually went out looking to beat up BD boys.

Even now after decades when Indians use 1971 It ranckles me and I get agitated. But I have I hope overcome my hatred for BD people and now increasingly respect them for the economic miracle you guys have pulled off. And I must admit your women do have cetain charm and exotic flavour.
 
UKBengali said:
Sad about the events of 1970 and 1971 as I think that both BD and Pakistan would now be better off if Mujib led the country after his election win.

He would have dismantled the feudalism and limited the power of the military, which were probably the two main reasons he was not allowed to take his rightful place as leader.

Yes Pakistan and BD would have went their separate ways eventually but it would have been peaceful and as friends and allies, rather than the bitterness and suspicion that was created from 1971.
100% spot on. The methodology I disagree on but he was right.
 

