Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman famous speech against the neutrals: Joy Bangla! Joy Pakistan!

UKBengali said: Yes Pakistan and BD would have went their separate ways eventually but it would have been peaceful and as friends and allies, rather than the bitterness and suspicion that was created from 1971. Click to expand...

Yes my friend. I agree we would have gone our separate ways. Geographically, ethnically and culturally we are too distant but the tragedy is the way the split took place. In 1960s, 1970s many of my family were in Pak Army and some fought in BD. The effect of this on me as a young boy was extreme hatred for BD people. The hate permeated to us from our elders and this was in UK. I actually went out looking to beat up BD boys.Even now after decades when Indians use 1971 It ranckles me and I get agitated. But I have I hope overcome my hatred for BD people and now increasingly respect them for the economic miracle you guys have pulled off. And I must admit your women do have cetain charm and exotic flavour.