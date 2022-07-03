Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman famous speech against the neutrals: Joy Bangla! Joy Pakistan!

The establishment do not want a unified country, they want the country divided along religious, ethnical, socio-economic classes, so it's easier for them to rule the country. These tyrants who barrowed themselves deep inside our state apparatus are against the visions of our founder of having a civilian supremacy rule. If they are not content with their given roles, in which they swore oath too, then they are not fit to wear the uniform. The people of Pakistan should force these generals to stay put in their barracks, or make nice with the rope. Imran Khan is being an idiot he wants to reason with these people, who have already disremembered Pakistan 50 odd years ago, and have learned nothing since, same mistake again and again.. to hell with these leeches.