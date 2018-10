Sheikh Hasina's dismissal of 'termites' remarks aside, India-Bangladesh ties face acid test ahead of General Elections

"It may be their internal politics," she replied with laughter, "I do not think that any Bangladeshis live there illegally."



"Our economy is strong and robust. Why would people take the trouble to go there and live like an illegal?" Referring to those excluded from India’s National Register of Citizens (NRC), Hasina said, "[They are] their own nationals. And, if they call them illegal now, it's up to them."