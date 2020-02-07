Sheikh Hasina's defense in Parliament in favor of extrajudicial killing

11 Sep, 2020In her closing remarks of the ninth session of the Jatiya Sangsad, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina defended the extrajudicial killings. Responding to criticism of extrajudicial killings by Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition GM Quader in Parliament yesterday, the Prime Minister said their safety must be taken into consideration before criticizing the activities of law enforcement agencies. We will criticize. But those who work also need to look at safety. He also mentioned in his speech that the law enforcement agencies are working as per the word. Speaker Dr. The session, chaired by Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, ended with a speech by the Prime Minister.Referring to calling the police first when people are in danger, Sheikh Hasina said, "Everyone should not do or say anything so that they are scared." So that the enthusiasm of their work is not wasted. We have to look at that. It has to be kept in mind. Responding to the Jatiya Party's allegations, the Prime Minister further said that extrajudicial killings have started since the time of Ziaur Rahman. The bodies of many of our leaders and workers were not found.The leader of the parliament admitted that extrajudicial killings were taking place and said that the trend was continuing. We are trying to figure out how to handle this. We need to control drugs as well. Terrorism must be eradicated. Militancy must be controlled. Law enforcement is working to control these. They have had considerable success. They are doing it at the risk of their own lives. If there are any accidents while doing those things, it is not very unusual. But we are not letting anyone down. We are taking appropriate action.Before coming to power, Sheikh Hasina was vocal against extrajudicial killings. He promised at various levels that if he came to power, he would show zero tolerance for extrajudicial killings. On September 4, lawyer and human rights activist Brad Adams wrote an article in The Diplomat entitled Bangladesh Crossfire Culture Hits Home. He mentioned that 2,400 people have been killed in extrajudicial killings in the last one decade during Sheikh Hasina's rule. He also wrote that he met Sheikh Hasina at Sheikh Rehana's house in London in 2006. Then Sheikh Hasina promised that,If he comes to power, he will show zero tolerance for extrajudicial killings. However, by defending the extrajudicial killings in Parliament yesterday, he has actually encouraged the police against this crime against humanity. The extrajudicial killing of Major Sinha, a retired police officer in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, last month sparked a backlash in the country. The Prime Minister's statement in Parliament is also a contempt of public opinion against the culture of extrajudicial killings.It is worth mentioning here that since Sheikh Hasina came to power, crimes against humanity such as extrajudicial killings as well as killings by police in opposition programs, arrests and disappearances of opposition leaders and activists have been on the rise.