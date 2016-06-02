What's new

Sheikh Hasina wishes Trump, Melania quick recovery from Covid-19



BANGLADESH
TBS Report
04 October, 2020, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2020, 02:41 pm





Earlier on October 2, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19


Earlier on October 2, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19




Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her sadness at the news of the United States President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

In the letter, she wrote, "I am saddened to have learned that you have, unfortunately, contracted the Covid-19 novel coronavirus and began your treatment at a hospital. "

"While we are all fighting our own battles and challenges against the spread and loss of lives from the pandemic coronavirus, I deeply appreciate your dynamic leadership and extreme self-confidence for taking all-out initiatives and elaborated programs to protect the people of the United States of America from the devastation and death from the coronavirus.

The people of Bangladesh stand next to the people of the United States of America in curbing this common threat," she added.

Prime Minister also wished for their full recovery.

PM further wrote, "I take this opportunity to wish Your Excellency and Madam Melania Trump full recovery from Covid-19 at the soonest and hope to see you back in your office with a robust and vibrant disposition in the coming days so that you can continue to lead your country in its fight against the coronavirus and related challenges. My thoughts are with you and your family at this unexpected unfavourable time. I also pray for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for the people of the United States of America."

Earlier on October 2, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.
 
