Sheikh Hasina offers Chittagong port to India's northeast for use during meet with Jaishankar

Sheikh Hasina offers Chittagong port to India's northeast for use during meet with Jaishankar


Hasina's press secretary said the initiative was taken to resume cross-border routes between Bangladesh and India which were stopped during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

28 April, 2022 08:30 pm IST


External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, on 28 April 2022
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, on 28 April 2022 | Twitter/@DrSJaishankar
Dhaka: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who offered her country’s main seaport – Chittagong Port – to India’s northeastern states like Assam and Tripura to enhance connectivity between the two neighbours.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Thursday on a brief official visit, handed over an invitation to Hasina on her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s behalf to visit New Delhi.

“Thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her warm reception. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Our bilateral relations are moving from strength to strength under the guidance of the two leaders,” Jaishankar tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519686943336026112

During the meeting, Prime Minister Hasina said that the two countries have to increase the connectivity further, her press secretary Ihsanul Karim told PTI.

She told Jaishankar that the enhanced connectivity was needed for mutual benefit while it would particularly benefit India’s northeastern region in using Bangladesh’s southeastern Chittagong port, Karim said.

“If the connectivity is increased, the Indian northeastern states -like Assam and Tripura- can have access to the seaport in Chattogram,” she said.

The Bangladesh premier noted that initiative were taken to resume cross-border routes between Bangladesh and India which were stopped during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, when Bangladesh was eastern wing of Pakistan.
Karim said a number of bilateral and international issues were discussed during Prime Minister Hasina’s more than half an hour long meeting with Jaishankar.

Jaishankar later held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen and then jointly briefed the media.

“Dr. Momen and @DrSJaishankar discussed the bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India. They expressed satisfaction about the ongoing Bangladesh-India cooperation, vowed to further strengthen the bilateral ties, stressed on regional stability for socio-economic development as a whole,” the Bangladesh foreign ministry tweeted.

Jaishankar said that during the talks with Prime Minister Hasina he extended Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to her to visit India at the time of her convenience.

“I conveyed (her) that we look forward to her visit to India at a time her convenience,” he said, adding that a number of issues relating to bilateral ties as well as rational and global issues came up as he called on the Bangladesh premier.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on a brief official visit, was received at the Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu by Foreign Minister Momen.

His visit to Bangladesh is aimed at preparing the grounds for Prime Minister Hasina’s visit to India.

The two countries are expected to fix the date of the 7th Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting, which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi.

Jaishankar would leave Dhaka for Bhutan on Friday morning.

This report is auto-generated from PTI news service. ThePrint holds no responsibility for its content.

theprint.in

Sheikh Hasina offers Chittagong port to India's northeast for use during meet with Jaishankar

Hasina's press secretary said the initiative was taken to resume cross-border routes between Bangladesh and India which were stopped during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
A great Gesture. Subcontinent countries should be friendly to one other and should be sensitive to the security concern of others.
 
Dhaka: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who offered her country’s main seaport – Chittagong Port – to India’s northeastern states like Assam and Tripura to enhance connectivity between the two neighbours.
While west Bengal may use the Gopalpur Port (deep) in Orissa, the NE seven sisters will certainly use our Matarbari deep seaport. Since a deep port does not confine itself to large ships only, therefore, other than external trades, small quantity goods to and from the seven sisters can also be transported to other parts of India via Matarbari.

Nepal and Bhutan will be the other two countries to use this port for their external trade. Building the Matartbari Port was a good decision.
 
Win-win for everyone involved. But I thought we already had this agreement signed in 2018 for use of Chittagong and Mongla? Are we strengthening that or is this something different?

Whatever the case, I hope initiatives like these increase — and grow from strength to strength. There is just so much potential here that ignoring it would be such a waste.
 

