Sheikh Hasina is Asia's 'Iron Lady': The Economist

Her tragic past now threatens Bangladesh’s future​

May 24th 2023 | TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA


Bangladesh’s prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, is the world’s longest-serving female head of government, and one of the most significant of either sex. During two decades in office she has presided over momentous poverty alleviation in her country of 170m, fueled by average annual gdp growth of 7% for much of that time. The 75-year-old has led her party, the Awami League, to victory in three consecutive polls, and four in all—one more than Indira Gandhi or Margaret Thatcher managed. With an election due early next year, which she is expected to win, The Economist asked her, in an interview in her northern Virginia hotel suite, what ambitions she had left.

“I want to make this country a hunger-free, poverty-free developed country,” she says—then abruptly switches tack. “Can you imagine that they killed my father?” she asks, referring to the grim history that launched and still shadows her career.

Her father, Bangladesh’s first president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was assassinated in an army coup in 1975, four years after the country’s bloody split from Pakistan. Seventeen of his close relatives—almost all except Sheikh Hasina, in Europe at the time—were murdered too. “They killed my brother, my mother, another brother—only 10 years old! My two sisters-in-law, my only uncle, a disabled person,” says the prime minister, her eyes glittering with tears.

Her advisers had primed this interviewer to ask about that long-ago tragedy. He had not, but Sheikh Hasina raises it anyway, as she often does. This illustrates the great sense of loss and destiny she exudes—and on which she has built an imposing personality cult. A huge portrait of Sheikh Mujib, schlepped around the world by her 100-man retinue, leans by her chair. She nods towards it, as if bringing the murdered man into the conversation.

The question confronting Bangladeshis is whether their leader’s feelings of grievance and dynastic entitlement are becoming a threat to her legacy and their future. The interview provides little reassurance.

No politician likes criticism. But the prime minister bristles at the slightest suggestion that her record is imperfect; and in response offers rapid-fire criticisms of almost every Bangladeshi government except her own. Asked about corruption, she blames it on the military government that replaced her father, accuses the World Bank of inventing a recent scandal allegedly involving members of her government, then claims the problem does not exist. “Maybe in the down level, but not that much nowadays. They dare to do it and I will take action!”

Bangladesh has long been rated South Asia’s most corrupt country after Afghanistan. Thanks to the Taliban’s steps, it may now be the most corrupt. Some of its graft looks symptomatic of the de facto one-party state that Sheikh Hasina, fulfilling one of her father’s ambitions, has made.

Before she was re-elected in 2008, power switched repeatedly between the League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (bnp), run by another charismatic dynast, Khaleda Zia. Amid the political tumult, the country’s institutions, including the media, police and courts, had a degree of independence. Now Mrs Zia is under on-off house arrest, her party’s activists are hounded, the media is cowed and the police and courts are suborned to Sheikh Hasina’s party. Not coincidentally, they are two of the country’s most corrupt bodies.

The coming election will not offer the bnp a way back. Although Sheikh Hasina claims to be committed to a free vote, she says that only a “real political party” should be permitted to compete—and that her opponents do not fit the criteria.

She accuses the bnp, formed under army rule half a century ago, of being “constituted by a military ruler illegally”. She alleges that the country’s biggest Islamist party, a former ally of Pakistan, is “almost all war criminals”. “Our point is that there is no such party [apart from the League] who can really contest the election.”

In some ways, Bangladesh has probably benefited from her iron grip. It has not obviously boosted the growth rate, which hit a high gear before her extended spell in office and is largely a product of pre-existing factors: such as the country’s garment industry and services provided by its elite ngos. Yet she has wrought policies, including infrastructure investment, that have helped maintain the boom, which a weaker government might not have sustained.

But authoritarianism has diminishing returns. Overly reliant on garments, Bangladesh needs to develop new exports, a reality its government is hardly grappling with. (Sheikh Hasina says it is looking to develop handicrafts and food processing—an insufficient solution.) Bangladeshis, a disputatious people, are bridling at her strictures. Several hundred were protesting rowdily outside the hotel. Rights groups say the election could be violent.

America might once have warned Sheikh Hasina to let Bangladeshi democracy breathe. Now it is mainly concerned that she should not accommodate China, which her government is courting for investment. India, where she has close personal ties, takes a similar view. Sheikh Hasina appears adept at mollifying all three, a success she attributes to pragmatism. “The relations between America and China are their own matter. Why should I poke my nose there?” Yet she made a dig at America, because it was once close to Mrs Zia. “They say they are the democratic country…But in our country they don’t exercise that. Why don’t they support me?”

Actually they do, but perhaps shouldn’t. Sheikh Hasina’s long career has been a story of courage and the ruthless use of power, with some policy successes that she can lay claim to, and epic national growth that she cannot, but does. It is hard to see how the story will end well. She is growing increasingly authoritarian and resented and, as she confirms, has no plans to retire.

Her government’s latest plan is entitled Vision 2041. She will not see it out, she concedes. But as she broaches a third decade in power, succession planning is not on the agenda. “Because if I’m not there…I don’t know who will come to power.”
 
Yes, this Iron Lady has been killing those who she thinks are adversary to herself, her family and her party. She is leading the country to a one party family dynasty just like it is in N. Korea by the Kim family.
 
@bluesky bhai look at this article so full of falsehoods, giving her credit for the progress of the country when she has kept us beholden to outside powers and actually hinder progress by siphoning money from legit business people and investors.

I don't know who the writer is - but they don't know jack.

The writer knows everything in BD. But, he has been hired by HasinaBibi to support her claims that the country is developing fast when even train locomotives are imported from India.

So, where is industrial development? And which country ever developed by building one or two bridges with foreign money and contractors?
 
@bluesky said to support her claims m that the country is developing fast.

Facts, not claims, Dada. Barely a decade back BD's development indices and per capita income heavily trailed IND and PAK. Now IND and PAK trail BD and in many aspects/sectors both countries look upto BD.

Regards
 
Sheikh Hasina is the best thing that happened to Bangladesh. I can't imagine a military dictatorship with Islamist government wrecking Havoc in the country, bombing each other. Let's learn from Pakistan's mistakes and don't let a military dictatorship ruin the country with Islamists unleashed.
 
Best or worst will be decided by people in the ballots. So, ask Hasina to contest the January election with fairness and prove her popularity.

The way she is trying to bypass a free election, she is inviting military rule. People want a fair election under a caretaker govt.
 
You have to remember the nature of the bhakt is to love and adore propaganda....just like BAL goons.

To them a number is everything, and reality means nothing.

This is why they are drawn to this autocrat woman, just like they worship the autocrat in their place.

They are some of the silliest people in the world.

Megalomaniacs and their propaganda departments have an easy time controlling them.

Simple minds are given simple words to bleat again and again.

Actual fairness, actual debate, actual critical thinking is completely contrary to what they are.

Never fall for their fake words and praise. They just want BD to stay servile to their BJP ambition.... and this woman gives them the easiest route for it.
 
Very accurate analysis and everything you stated about bhakts emanates from an incapability and also unwillingness to account for facts independently.

Everything these semi-educated people can dream up as a group is based on deluded group-think. :-)

Their one repeated refrain about Bangladesh is terrorism, Islamism and extremism all interlinked and rolled into one, when it is the farthest thing when comes to Bangladesh. Since this is disconnected to reality - it is of course deliberate propaganda to discourage FDI headed to our shores. Bangladesh has extremism well controlled - of course far better controlled than India does.

Hasina is the only horse these bhakts can bet on to support their causes in India.

Hence the accolades, recommendations and validation certificates given willingly.
 
Lol and that's the reason USA is going to restrict the iron lady , because she believes that only BAL is a real political party and she has divine mandate to rule!

Correct your sentence please! The correct sentence is ,

"Sheikh Hasina is the best thing that happened to India"
 

