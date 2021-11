Sheikh Hasina invited Imran Khan to Bangladesh, India is worried thinking of a new equation.

Sheikh Hasina does owe her 'elections' to India whether somebody like to believe it or not. So, there was always a limit to what she can and cannot do regarding certain things (Pakistan, army, airforce etc). Part of these were/are due to her own reasonings/grudges/ etc.



But this time is her last term for 5 years out of which around 2 years are already gone.



So, now she is much freer to do what 'needs' to be done. And what needs to be done are mostly about:

- India/Bangladesh relations, their massive trade deficit.

- Relations with China(with regards to India)

- Relations with China(with regard to the western countries)

- Arms procurement deals for military especially jets for airforce,

- And finally Pakistan.



Among above all the things which needs to be taken care, Pakistan is the least of her worries whether someone likes to believe it or not. And most of her attitude regarding Pakistan will remain the same no matter whether her govt. is indebted to India or not simply because of her own personal bias/reason/grudge etc.



Anyways, lets hope for the best.