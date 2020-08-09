Sheikh Hasina greets Lankan PM on polls victory Published: August 08, 2020 20:27:11 | Updated: August 08, 2020 20:44:29 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday congratulated her Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on the victory of his party in the recently held parliamentary polls. PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the prime minister extended her felicitation through a message to Mahinda Rajapaksa, reports BSS. “It gives me immense pleasure to congratulate you and your esteemed party, the ‘Sri Lanka Podujana Permuna (SLPP)’ on the victory in the 9th Parliamentary election held on the 5th of August 2020,” Sheikh Hasina said in the message. “The election result eminently reflects the trust and confidence that the people of Sri Lanka continue to repose in your leadership,” she added. The prime minister said as neighbours, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are enjoying excellent bilateral relations based on mutuality of interests which is evident from the collaboration in wide-ranging areas, such as enhancing connectivity, combating terrorism and violent extremism, and addressing climate change. “This is also manifest in the presence of a large Sri Lankan Diaspora in Bangladesh. I fondly recall our interactions on numerous occasions, in particular during your visit to Bangladesh, as also in various international and regional for a for advancing our common causes,” she said. “During your term in office, my government and I look forward to building on the wonderful foundation of friendship that so happily exists between our two countries. We are also committed to working together to ensure a peaceful, harmonious, and prosperous South Asia,” the premier added. Sheikh Hasina invited the Sri Lankan premier to visit Bangladesh at his earliest convenience. “My very best wishes for your continued success in your high office and for your good health, happiness, and personal well-being,” the Bangladesh premier said in her message to Sri Lankan counterpart. https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/...-greets-lankan-pm-on-polls-victory-1596896831