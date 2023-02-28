Sheikh Hasina: Cantonment in Kishoreganj at the will of the President

রাষ্ট্রপতির ইচ্ছায় কিশোরগঞ্জে সেনানিবাস​

উদ্বোধন অনুষ্ঠানে প্রধানমন্ত্রীনিজস্ব প্রতিবেদকফেব্রুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৩বাসসের ছবি।রাষ্ট্রপতি হওয়ার পর কিশোরগঞ্জে এলাকার সার্বিক উন্নয়নের জন্য তিনি (আব্দুল হামিদ) এখানে একটি সেনানিবাস স্থাপনের ইচ্ছা করেন। তার ইচ্ছায় এ সেনানিবাস স্থাপন করা হয়েছে। আজ মঙ্গলবার (২৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি) মিঠামইনে বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা আব্দুল হামিদ সেনানিবাস উদ্বোধন করার সময় এ কথা জানান প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা।প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা রাষ্ট্রপতি আবদুল হামিদ ১৯৭০ সালের নির্বাচনের পর থেকে এ এলাকা থেকে বারবার নির্বাচিত হয়ে জনগণের সেবা করেছেন। এ প্রত্যন্ত অঞ্চলের মানুষের পাশে থেকে এবং তাদের সুখ-দুঃখের সঙ্গী হয়ে তাদের ভাগ্য পরিবর্তনে অক্লান্ত পরিশ্রম করেছেন। তিনি ডেপুটি লিডার, ডেপুটি স্পিকার, স্পিকার এবং শেষপর্যন্ত রাষ্ট্রপতির মতো পদে অধিষ্ঠিত ছিলেন। তিনি যে পদেই ছিলেন, সেখানেই অত্যন্ত আন্তরিকতার সঙ্গে দায়িত্ব পালন করেছেন। এমনকি টানা দ্বিতীয় মেয়াদেও সফলভাবে বাংলাদেশের রাষ্ট্রপতির দায়িত্ব পালন করেছেন তিনি। তাই তার নামে সেনানিবাসের নামকরণ করার সিদ্ধান্ত নেয়া হয়েছে।এ সময় প্রধানমন্ত্রী আরো বলেন, স্বাধীনতা অর্জন এবং মুক্তিযুদ্ধের পর বাংলাদেশ গঠনে রাষ্ট্রপতির বড় ভূমিকা রয়েছে। তিনি একজন নিবেদিতপ্রাণ মানুষ। জনগণের সেবা করার জন্য তিনি সৎ জীবনযাপন করেন। আমরা তার নামে এ সেনানিবাসের নামকরণ করতে পেরে খুবই আনন্দিত।অনুষ্ঠানে সরকারপ্রধান বলেন, সিলেটে ১৭ পদাতিক ডিভিশন, রামুতে ১০ পদাতিক ডিভিশন এবং বরিশালে ৭ পদাতিক ডিভিশন প্রতিষ্ঠার মাধ্যমে আওয়ামী লীগ সরকার সেনাবাহিনীর সাংগঠনিক কাঠামো পুনর্গঠন করেছে। এছাড়া গত ৪ বছরে সরকার বিভিন্ন ফরমেশনের অধীনে ৩টি ব্রিগেড ও ৫৮টি ছোট-বড় ইউনিট প্রতিষ্ঠা করেছে। তারা একই সময়ে অ্যাডহক হিসাবে ২৭টি ছোট-বড় ইউনিট প্রতিষ্ঠা করেছে এবং ৯টি সংস্থাকে পুনর্গঠিত করেছে।গত বছর মাওয়া-জাজিরায় শেখ রাসেল সেনানিবাস প্রতিষ্ঠা করা হয়েছে জানিয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, বর্তমানে রাজবাড়ী ও ত্রিশালে দুটি নতুন সেনানিবাসের কাজ চলছে।Google translation:own reporterFebruary 28, 2023The Prime Minister said that the brave freedom fighter President Abdul Hamid has served the people by being elected repeatedly from this area since the 1970 elections. He has worked tirelessly to change the fate of the people of these remote areas and to accompany them in their happiness and sorrow. He held positions like Deputy Leader, Deputy Speaker, Speaker and finally President. In whatever position he held, he performed his duties with great sincerity. Even in the second consecutive term, he successfully performed the duties of the President of Bangladesh. So it has been decided to name the cantonment after him.At this time, the Prime Minister also said that the President has a major role in achieving independence and forming Bangladesh after the Liberation War. He is a dedicated man. He lived an honest life to serve the people. We are very happy to name this cantonment after him.