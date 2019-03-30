Shehryar Afridi removed as state minister for SAFRON, narcotics control

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government has once again removed Shehryar Khan Afridi from his portfolios where he served as minister of state for states and frontier regions (SAFRON) and of narcotics control, on Monday.

The de-notification of Shehryar Afridi transpired today after Prime Minister Imran Khan approved his dismissal from both the ministries where he served as the minister of state.



The cabinet division has issued the notification of Afridi’s dismissal from the ministries of SAFRON and Narcotics Control today after the PM approved of it.



Afridi, however, will continue to serve as the Chairman Kashmir Committee.



It is to note that Afridi was dismissed earlier from his portfolio as minister of state for interior shortly after which his appointment as minister of state for SAFRON and of narcotics control materialized.