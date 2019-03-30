What's new

Shehryar Afridi removed as state minister for SAFRON, narcotics control

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
503
1
944
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government has once again removed Shehryar Khan Afridi from his portfolios where he served as minister of state for states and frontier regions (SAFRON) and of narcotics control, on Monday.

The de-notification of Shehryar Afridi transpired today after Prime Minister Imran Khan approved his dismissal from both the ministries where he served as the minister of state.

The cabinet division has issued the notification of Afridi’s dismissal from the ministries of SAFRON and Narcotics Control today after the PM approved of it.

Afridi, however, will continue to serve as the Chairman Kashmir Committee.

It is to note that Afridi was dismissed earlier from his portfolio as minister of state for interior shortly after which his appointment as minister of state for SAFRON and of narcotics control materialized.

arynews.tv

Shehryar Afridi removed as state minister for SAFRON, narcotics control

The PTI government has removed Shehryar Khan Afridi from his portfolios on Monday where he served as minister of state for SAFRON and of narcotics control
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
zeroboy Shehryar Afridi Reply on Rana Sanaullah Speech in National Assembly Political Videos 1
zeroboy Rana Sanaullah holds Holy Quran in National Assembly | Challenges Shehryar Afridi Political Videos 8
zeroboy Rana Sanaullah Holds Quran in Media Talk against Shehryar Afridi and Imran Khan Political Videos 14
zeroboy Shehryar Afridi Press conference On Rana Sanaullah bail | 25 December 2019 Political Videos 0
A Federal Minister Shehryar Afridi addresses media Pakistani Siasat 0
zeroboy Will provide all evidences once trial against Rana Sanaullah begins: Shehryar Afridi Political Videos 1
ghazi52 Minister for NC Shehryar Khan Afridi speech in National Assembly today. Pakistani Siasat 2
zeroboy Shehryar Khan Afridi Emotional Press Conference in Quetta | 15 April 2019 Pakistani Siasat 2
KhalaiMakhlooq Shehryar Afridi raid on Kohat Passport Office Pakistani Siasat 10
kamranofficial Shehryar Afridi warns enemies of the state that it won’t be blackmailed Pakistani Siasat 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top