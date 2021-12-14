Shehryar Afridi openly issues threats to journalist in France Journalist in France says he feels hesitant about going to Pakistan after having an unpleasant encounter with Afridi

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has come under fire after he misbehaved with the diplomatic crew on his visit to France where he openly abused a journalist who asked him a question.According to a report by, when journalist Younas Khan questioned him about where he discussed the Kashmir issue during his visit to France, Afridi replied sarcastically and said he had "come to Paris for the treatment of his headache."Shehryar Afridi insulted the journalist blatantly after which French authorities took action against him and warned him to be more careful.Owing to Afridi's behaviour, Younas Khan has said that he "feels insecure about going to Pakistan and said that he would think "ten times before paying a visit there".