This is a new low in Pakistani politics. When we thought it cannot get any worse, it is getting not only worse but becoming a joke on Pakistani nation.



PPP after decades of loot and plunder, still think Pakistanis are stupid enough to believe on them.



Bhuttos/Zardaris are among the two most corrupt families in Pakistan, other is off course Sharifs/Butts.







If Pakistanis had stopped the Bhutto's lies wagon in its prime we would have not suffered the destruction of decades. With all independent's point of view, Bhutto was extremely dangerous for Pakistan. He is one of the biggest cause for the break up of Pakistan.



BB was extremely corrupt and should not be given any titles by Pakistanis. Before anyone jumps from their seats, let me ask one question.



Did she knew the theft and plunder by Zardari during her regimes!!



She definitely did know.



1- If she didn't know it, (Which is impossible for any sane person) then she was insane, not of sound mind and should have not been PM of Pakistan.



2- If she knew it, (which she definitely did) she was as corrupt as Zardari himself.



There is plenty of evidence against her in "Oil for Food" Program. She would have been prosecuted in Spain if she lived.



Less said about Zardari and Bilawal is better.



We have allowed corrupt people like Shehla to spout such diatribe.



As far as PM IK father's innocence from the charges often level against him of corruption, there is no better defence than the acceptance by his enemies that he was never accused of corruption.





