Shehbaz’s election as PML-N president acknowledgement of his hard work, says Chinese ambassador

Champion_Usmani

Champion_Usmani

  • Yao Jing hopes Shehbaz's election will improve the relationship between the PML-N and the Communist Party of China
LAHORE – China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Saturday congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“It is an acknowledgement of CM Shehbaz’s capabilities and untiring hard work,” the top Chinese diplomat in the country said as the duo discussed matters of mutual interest, the promotion of Pakistan-China relationships, development on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and the expansion of ties between the PML-N and the Communist Party of China.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese envoy said the relationship between the PML-N and the Communist Party of China was improving and he hoped that it would further improve in the future under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

Inviting CM Shehbaz to the conference of the international political parties in China, the ambassador said Shehbaz’s participation would be an honour for the leadership of China.

Shehbaz, on the occasion, highlighted the PML-N and the Communist Party of China were traditional friendly parties. “China is a trusted friend of Pakistan and the leadership of China has proved its love for Pakistan through the CPEC that is a game changer for the region,” he said, adding that the friendship between Pakistan and China was something the country was proud of.

He also thanked the leadership of China for their best wishes over his election as the head of the PML-N.

Chinese General Long Ding Bin, senior leader of the PML-N Khwaja Ahmed Hassan and other concerned officials were also present during the meeting.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/pak...ent-of-his-hard-work-says-chinese-ambassador/
 
Stealth

Stealth

eek choor jab apnay mulazim ko kahta hey jaa may teray say kareedta hoon qurbani kay bakray tu woh yehi kahta hey isay acha koi insaan nahi kyoonkay paisa jahan say milta hey wohi sab kuch hey ... in chinese ko zara lahore se nikaal kar punjab ka visit karana baki kay phir pata chalayga
 
war&peace

war&peace

Stealth said:
eek choor jab apnay mulazim ko kahta hey jaa may teray say kareedta hoon qurbani kay bakray tu woh yehi kahta hey isay acha koi insaan nahi kyoonkay paisa jahan say milta hey wohi sab kuch hey ... in chinese ko zara lahore se nikaal kar punjab ka visit karana baki kay phir pata chalayga
business man hain sara log.
 
Big Tank

Big Tank

Because ye chinese do number maal lga kr chezy bana kr zyada paisy kamaty hen Shahbaz ko profit deke. Yeh to wahe kahengy na.
 
F

FlightOfFalcon

Flight of falcon said:
Patwaris should be paraded on streets with their faces painted black and stripped naked . Entire establishment / state machinery and money couldn’t win them seats . Bastards
Lagta hai teray saath kisi patwari ny raat ky andharay mein sahi bura kya hai doctor majboor.

Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.

Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General Elections

Again this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.

Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.





