Shehbaz’s election as PML-N president acknowledgement of his hard work, says Chinese ambassador

- Yao Jing hopes Shehbaz's election will improve the relationship between the PML-N and the Communist Party of China
LAHORE – China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Saturday congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
“It is an acknowledgement of CM Shehbaz’s capabilities and untiring hard work,” the top Chinese diplomat in the country said as the duo discussed matters of mutual interest, the promotion of Pakistan-China relationships, development on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and the expansion of ties between the PML-N and the Communist Party of China.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese envoy said the relationship between the PML-N and the Communist Party of China was improving and he hoped that it would further improve in the future under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.
Inviting CM Shehbaz to the conference of the international political parties in China, the ambassador said Shehbaz’s participation would be an honour for the leadership of China.
Shehbaz, on the occasion, highlighted the PML-N and the Communist Party of China were traditional friendly parties. “China is a trusted friend of Pakistan and the leadership of China has proved its love for Pakistan through the CPEC that is a game changer for the region,” he said, adding that the friendship between Pakistan and China was something the country was proud of.
He also thanked the leadership of China for their best wishes over his election as the head of the PML-N.
Chinese General Long Ding Bin, senior leader of the PML-N Khwaja Ahmed Hassan and other concerned officials were also present during the meeting.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/pak...ent-of-his-hard-work-says-chinese-ambassador/