Shehbaz’s election as PML-N president acknowledgement of his hard work, says Chinese ambassador

Yao Jing hopes Shehbaz's election will improve the relationship between the PML-N and the Communist Party of China

LAHORE – China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Saturday congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).Shehbaz, on the occasion, highlighted the PML-N and the Communist Party of China were traditional friendly parties. “China is a trusted friend of Pakistan and the leadership of China has proved its love for Pakistan through the CPEC that is a game changer for the region,” he said, adding that the friendship between Pakistan and China was something the country was proud of.He also thanked the leadership of China for their best wishes over his election as the head of the PML-N.Chinese General Long Ding Bin, senior leader of the PML-N Khwaja Ahmed Hassan and other concerned officials were also present during the meeting.