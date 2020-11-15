Shehbaz, Tareen booked on money laundering, fraud charges

FIA, NAB find leads suggesting Sharif siphoned Rs25b



It was reported that just like in the infamous Omni case, relating former president Asif Ali Zardari, Sharif’s frontmen were poor people whose particulars and titles were used without their knowledge to maintain the swindle.





FIA has reportedly learned of the accounts opened illegally, in the name of individuals belonging to lower-income class people, in 2008 to 2018 span. The program noted that while NAB already prosecutes in Sharif’s Rs7 billion corruption case, the new details draw an even notorious volume of a whopping Rs25 billion fraud.FIA has reportedly learned of the accounts opened illegally, in the name of individuals belonging to lower-income class people, in 2008 to 2018 span.

