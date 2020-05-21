Shehbaz Sharif vows to uplift Karachi on Lahore's success

Shehbaz Sharif meets rain-hit victims in Karachi Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi to express solidarity with rain-hit victims

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has reached Karachi on a day-long visit to express solidarity with the victims of rain-hit areas.According to details, the PML-N leader has met people living in Malir and heard their problems.On arrival, the PML-N leader advised the political parties to not do politics on Karachi’s devastated situation after torrential rains. Federal government should tell about the funds allocated for the Sindh province, he asked.Sources told that the PML-N delegation led by Shehbaz Sharif has been scheduled to meet Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House.The meeting between the top leadership of both opposition parties will be held at 4:00pm during which current political situation in the country will come into discussion.Shehbaz Sharif will also meet Edhi Foundation chief Faisal Edhi and visit the party’s Nazimabad office during his stay in the city.