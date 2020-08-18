Shehbaz Sharif Money Laundering Case

Irfan Hashmi's video on the letter written by NCA to Usman trading, for money laundering. Shahbaz Sharif had issued a defamation case against Daily Mail and David. At the time I commented that this case is going to hang in the necks of Sharifs and it is going to drown them internationally. Their excuse of "Political Victimisation" by PTI and IK is about to be blown to pieces. The evidence presented as a Letter from NCA to one of the witness, shows that Aftab Mehmood, who is a NAB witness against Sharifs in Pakistan is a "Wanted Criminal" in the UK. The case of Manzoor Papar walla, whose name was used to launder millions of rupees back to Pakistan from the UK. There is a long list of individuals who were involved in the ring of money laundering. From my knowledge and experience suing someone in the UK or in the West is a dangerous business, unless you are an "Angel". The bounce back is hard, any clever Barrister can open up avenues, you wouldn't want to go. Shahbaz Sharif was boosting that he is suing Mail and David. But it is Shahbaz who has to answer lots of Questions on his money laundering.