  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Shehbaz Sharif may win from Karachi NA-249

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Devil Soul, Jul 10, 2018 at 4:49 PM.

  Jul 10, 2018 at 4:49 PM #1
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,878
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2010
    Ratings:
    +46 / 26,888 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Odds are in Shehbaz’s favour for NA-249 seat as ANP and JUI-F put their weight behind him
    July 10, 2018
    Arshad Yousafzai & Zubair Ashraf

    Listen

    If there’s one National Assembly constituency in Karachi that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) can actually hope to win, it’s NA-249 (West-II). Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, the current PML-N chief, himself is contesting for the seat and, to pave the way for his win, the party has reportedly already made some arrangements.


    While the Awami National Party (ANP) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have formally announced their support for Sharif in the constituency, reports suggest that the PML-N is in talks with other players as well.

    If a major contender such as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) also throws its weight behind Sharif, it may be enough for the PML-N to secure the seat because the party already has a considerable vote bank in the constituency.

    New constituency

    NA-249 is a new constituency, comprising the localities of Baldia Town, Ittehad Town, Rasheedabad and Mominabad, which previously fell under the adjoining constituencies of NA-239, NA-240, NA-241 and NA-242.

    [​IMG]

    Despite the multi-ethnic composition of the constituency, the MQM has been winning this seat traditionally. With a population of 782,776, it is the third largest constituency in the city’s largest district.

    However, the total number of registered voters here is 342,166, of whom 37 per cent are women.

    Level playing field

    According to journalist Ali Arqam, the disparity in the population and registered voters is because of a considerable Pashtun population that migrated from the north-western parts of the country in search of job opportunities and due to militancy and the subsequent crackdown on terrorists.

    “So, either they have been unable to get their CNICs from Nadra, courtesy of its complex rules, or their vote is registered in their hometown,” said Arqam, adding that the issue has persisted since 2008, and the migrants have not cast a vote for all these years.

    “Previously, this void has benefitted the MQM,” he said, adding that the new delimitation has made it difficult for any political party, especially for the traditional winner, to maintain this seat. It seems there’s a level playing field for everyone now, and the competition will be tough, he concluded.

    Major players

    Fifteen candidates, including six independents, are contesting for this seat. Besides Sharif, other prominent nominees include Faisal Vawda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Syed Attaullah Shah of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Dr Fouzia Hameed of the Pak Sarzameen Party, Qadir Khan Mandokhail of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Aslam Shah of the MQM-P.

    [​IMG]

    Moreover, a total of 61 candidates are vying for clinching the three provincial assembly constituencies that fall under NA-249, namely PS-115, PS-116 and PS-118.

    Agreement with ANP

    ANP Sindh General Secretary Younus Khan Buneri said Sharif had sought their support for the seat, adding that after a discussion, the ANP accepted his request and withdrew its candidate, former Baldia Town nazim Haji Aurangzeb.

    He said that in exchange, the PML-N has also withdrawn its candidate for NA-250, Muhammad Munawar Raza, in favour of the ANP’s Shahi Syed. However, he added, the agreement doesn’t extend to provincial assembly seats.

    Fighting an ‘alliance’

    Regarding the prospects for the PML-N winning NA-249, party leader Asad Usmani said that soon another major candidate will withdraw in favour of Sharif. He said the party already has eight union committee chairpersons in the constituency and the locals support them.

    MQM-P leader Aminul Haque refuted the reports that the party is supporting Sharif for the seat. He said that no such talks have been held between the two parties. “We shall win this seat as we always have.”

    PTI candidate Vawda said he is practically competing against more or less an alliance of four political parties: the ANP, the MQM-P, the JUI-F and the PML-N. “But these parties are not as popular as the PTI in the area.”

    He said Sharif doesn’t even know what problems the residents of this constituency face. “He just wants to gain political mileage by giving an impression that the people of Karachi have accepted him.”

    Vawda will also be facing off his party colleague for the seat. Despite being a senior PTI member in the locality, Abdul Qayyum Khan Kundi was not awarded a party ticket for the general elections, so he is vying for NA-249 as an independent.

    Political observers believe that Kundi’s disagreement with his party can divide the PTI’s vote bank in the constituency and help increase the PML-N’s chances of winning the seat.

    Hoping for the best

    Basharat Awan, a resident, spoke to The News about the problems that his district has been facing. He said District West has been braving the worst of the power and water crises than any other district of the city.

    Awan said crime and unplanned development have also compounded the woes of the locals. While he wasn’t too confident if the next representatives of the district will be able to resolve these issues, he still hoped for the best, because “there is no other way”.
    https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/33...-as-anp-and-jui-f-put-their-weight-behind-him
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 4:57 PM #2
    Syed1.

    Syed1. FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,430
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,960 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    As per Roshan Pakistan survey Mr. Showbaaz is at number fourth position in his Karachi seat.

     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:01 PM #3
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,398
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,146 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    That stat lies only stat that is true for @Devil Soul is that shows pmln in a bright light :D
    (Not many outside central punjab atm :D )
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:19 PM #4
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,512
    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,649 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Actually this is right. WTF Faisal Vawda is doing here ? He never is and was from Baldia town. Just for the sake of accommodating him, PTI has given him a ticket with no chance of wining. PMLN has done seat adjustment with ANP and JUI-F which has increased their chances of wining.
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:20 PM #5
    The Accountant

    The Accountant SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,167
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 2,842 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    So now ANP and MQM are clear ?

     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:22 PM #6
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,512
    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,649 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Read this : PTI candidate Vawda said he is practically competing against more or less an alliance of four political parties: the ANP, the MQM-P, the JUI-F and the PML-N. “But these parties are not as popular as the PTI in the area.”

    PMLN will win 2 NA seats from Karachi IMO, this one and the other one from Gulshan-e-Hadeed + Steel Mills. Lots of Punjabis live there. In 2013, PMLN managed to won from there.
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:32 PM #7
    Syed1.

    Syed1. FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,430
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,960 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    We will see. MQM-P is most popular in this area followed by PPP and PTI. Noon league is at a distant fourth.


    There is no area in Karachi where Noon league is in poll position. Your prediction of 2 NA seats is highly optimistic specially after Showbaaz's paan statement against people of Karachi.
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:34 PM #8
    Zulfiqar1919

    Zulfiqar1919 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    231
    Joined:
    May 14, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 149 / -16
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Canada
    PPP and ANP are the biggest danger to Karachi
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:39 PM #9
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,512
    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,649 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    they are contesting showbaaz sharif from here after careful homework ...make no mistake of it. I have talked to couple of guys from Baldia town and they told me same last week. Check out 2013 elections result, PMLN heavily won from Gulshan-e-Hadeed+Steel Town area. As far as MQM-P is concerned, they are in tatters and I am surprised that they have not even started their election campaign yet. PSP is quickly gaining ground while PTI has support but still missing from action.
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:41 PM #10
    The Accountant

    The Accountant SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,167
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 2,842 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    PMLN is no where in Karachi except for mehmoodabad ...

    Gulshan-e-hadeed and steel town is PPP majority area

    I have 17 persons in my office from all over Karachi including sindhis muhajir from Orangi and jamati, 16 are going to vote for PTI and one to jamaat whereas alot of them were die hard fan of MQM ...

    But lets see the actual results
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:41 PM #11
    Syed1.

    Syed1. FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,430
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,960 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    They won PS seat not MNA seat.
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:49 PM #12
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,512
    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,649 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    http://www.electionpakistani.com/ge2013/NA-258.htm

    nope, they won from NA 258 and also won a PS seat from that area too

    but this guy later on, joined PPP and won the same seat in bye election.

    just need to know which party he is representing this time around
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:50 PM #13
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,878
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2010
    Ratings:
    +46 / 26,888 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Dont shoot the messenger plz direct ur complains / suggestion to news source, which is also given as per forum rules....... :coffee:
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 6:15 PM #14
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,398
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,146 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Nahi wapas aye ga tension not :D
     
