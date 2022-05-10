What's new

Shehbaz Sharif Cabinet Approves Appointment of Trade Minister in India

Areesh

Areesh

BANNED
Mar 30, 2010
41,429
1
88,736
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In a major development to restore trade with neighboring India, Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved appointment of Trade Minister in the country.

According to details, the cabinet during its latest meeting approved appointment of trade minsters in fifteen countries. It merits mention that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday. The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of importance.

www.suchtv.pk

Shehbaz Sharif approves appointment of trade minister in New Delhi - SUCH TV

In a major development to restore trade with neighboring India, Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved appointment of Trade Minister in the country.
www.suchtv.pk www.suchtv.pk
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
209
-2
262
Country
India
Location
India
This is a good thing. Trade with India is good - especially for Pakistan. We’re a billion+ market and there’s no better region nearby for you guys to import materials/goods from either.

Why does it seem like people here are getting ready for a funeral instead 😂
 
Last edited:
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
6,012
-3
6,792
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Areesh said:
In a major development to restore trade with neighboring India, Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved appointment of Trade Minister in the country.

According to details, the cabinet during its latest meeting approved appointment of trade minsters in fifteen countries. It merits mention that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday. The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of importance.

www.suchtv.pk

Shehbaz Sharif approves appointment of trade minister in New Delhi - SUCH TV

In a major development to restore trade with neighboring India, Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved appointment of Trade Minister in the country.
www.suchtv.pk www.suchtv.pk
Click to expand...



welcome to the begger republic of Pakistan

close CPEC authority and kiss our enemies butt

Jf Thunder said:
so...
they dont give a damn about whats going on in Kashmir?
Click to expand...


of course not.

they only care about thier wretched family
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 2, 2011
19,650
28
38,539
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We should submit to uncle sam like Japan. Jab ghulami hi karni hai tu direct uncle sam ki kar lain, yeh second hand East India Company ki karnay ka kia faida.
 
Areesh

Areesh

BANNED
Mar 30, 2010
41,429
1
88,736
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sugarcane said:
Development bhi ho gi, Hindustan/Israel/RAW/BLA/TTP etc. ki bhi tension khatam ho jaay gi so there will be no need to pay extortion money to East India Company from budget.
Click to expand...

Laikin bharati abhi khush nahi hoon gai

Lagai hathon azad kashmir bhi un ko dai do to maza aa jaye. Ghulami karni hai to pori karo
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
5,235
3
9,654
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Indians were stupid that for 75 years they didn't realize that all they had to do was to throw some US Dollars at Pakistani Generals and they would happily sell the country. WOW !! :lol:
 
Ghessan

Ghessan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2018
1,396
0
1,709
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
they are doing kind of developments that are for an elected govt. no such development can be taken like it has been done.

it is just like another one superficial effort they did by visiting KSA and claiming USD8 billion investment or whatever.

Like UAE and KSA stake holders across the border will wait for the next elected govt to work upon. in a political scenario presently in Pakistan no one will take a single step forward and will be waiting for the outcome.

but yes it is another stone to throw at these thugs with their intentions getting disclosed and take abuses from the masses.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
PM Modi, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to meet in Tashkent? Modi may visit Pakistan!
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
4K
VCheng
VCheng
Xestan
  • Article
After Erdogan, Putin congratulates Shehbaz on his election as PM
Replies
10
Views
509
Dalit
Dalit
P
Modi, Erdogan congratulate Shehbaz for assuming charge of prime minister
Replies
9
Views
405
Finer
F
Areesh
Sahiwal Encounter Accused Rai Tahir Appointed DG FIA
Replies
7
Views
339
khail007
K
S
Imported Govt to take measures to ban Pakistanis from holding dual passport
2
Replies
29
Views
764
Catalystic
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom