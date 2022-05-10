Shehbaz Sharif Cabinet Approves Appointment of Trade Minister in India

In a major development to restore trade with neighboring India, Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved appointment of Trade Minister in the country.
According to details, the cabinet during its latest meeting approved appointment of trade minsters in fifteen countries. It merits mention that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday. The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of importance.
Shehbaz Sharif approves appointment of trade minister in New Delhi - SUCH TV
