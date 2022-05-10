Shehbaz Sharif Cabinet Approves Appointment of Trade Minister in India

they are doing kind of developments that are for an elected govt. no such development can be taken like it has been done.



it is just like another one superficial effort they did by visiting KSA and claiming USD8 billion investment or whatever.



Like UAE and KSA stake holders across the border will wait for the next elected govt to work upon. in a political scenario presently in Pakistan no one will take a single step forward and will be waiting for the outcome.



but yes it is another stone to throw at these thugs with their intentions getting disclosed and take abuses from the masses.