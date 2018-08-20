/ Register

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB in corruption probe

    Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB in corruption probe
    August 20, 2018

    [​IMG]
    Former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File
    LAHORE: Former chief minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, appeared before the National Accountability Bureau in corruption probe relatingto Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme, Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) and provision of clean water.

    NAB Lahore had issued the summons to Shehbaz a day ago.

    The former chief minister of Punjab had been summoned in the PPDC case over charges of illegal appointments. He had also been summoned in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme case over revelations made by former principal secretary Fawad Hassan.

    Fawad Hassan is accused of misusing his authority by awarding contracts illegally in the housing scheme, when he was the secretary implementation to Shehbaz in 2013.

    The clean water case, on the other hand, pertains to alleged corruption in Punjab Saaf Pani Company.

    The company was established by the Punjab government to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for the provision of safe drinking water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.

    Besides Shehbaz, other office holders of the previous Punjab government have also been accused of corrupt practices in the above mentioned companies
     
    Arrest him already.
     
    How many years NAB will need to conclude the probe?
     
