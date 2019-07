I think Shahbaz Sharif is right in this case. I remember back in 2008 we used to talk about earthquake funds being disappeared and blame the Mushaaraf government, Federal, Punjab and Ajk government. There was a lot of talk about Chaudhry brothers too... that is all before election 2008 and the funding was received and disappaeared between 2005 to 2007/8.



It doesnt make sense to blame a guy who was not even in the country and if 10-20% funds were left somewhere in the government accounts... it will be difficult to prove that he took that money for himself



PS: Almost entire donation for earthquake was a matter of AJk government and Federal and Punjab had little say on it

