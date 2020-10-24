What's new

Shehbaz Gill's this tweet is like to make fun of a martyr's last tribute

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1319870820571807744

The description to the video says:

"Junaid Kareem Shaheed joined GB police force the n 2011 and embraced shahadat on July 20, 2020, while fighting against terrorists in Runai Chilas. He was a brave person and was a great asset to the nation. We salute his bravery and have a great sympathy with his family. May Allah grant them with patience to bear this burden. We love you son of soil ♥"

While Shehbaz Gill presented a local leader of Muzzafarabad as Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Gill's this tweet is like to make fun of a martyr's last tribute.
 
