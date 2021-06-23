Shehbaz Gill: Karachi Pays More in Traffic Challans Than Tax Paid by Feudals of Inter Sindh

Blacklight said: When will a PTI make Karachi a Federal territory? Click to expand...

It should have been one of PTI governments' top priority, but first few years of this administration were wasted chasing after the evil sharif and zardari clans, but without any success.It's still not too late to have a laser sharp focus on improving the economy, governance, and rule of law. Administration of Karachi should be taken away from the corrupt and backward ppp goons.