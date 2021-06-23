What's new

Shehbaz Gill: Karachi Pays More in Traffic Challans Than Tax Paid by Feudals of Inter Sindh

Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
672
0
1,001
Country
United States
Location
United States
Blacklight said:
When will a PTI make Karachi a Federal territory?
Click to expand...
It should have been one of PTI governments' top priority, but first few years of this administration were wasted chasing after the evil sharif and zardari clans, but without any success.

It's still not too late to have a laser sharp focus on improving the economy, governance, and rule of law. Administration of Karachi should be taken away from the corrupt and backward ppp goons.
 
Malik Alpha

Malik Alpha

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2017
989
-8
2,604
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
When I see Sindh and its dheet awam I really wish we had dictatorship or one party system like China.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom