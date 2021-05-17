Shehbaz files contempt plea in LHC Shehbaz Sharif also filed a civil miscellaneous application for implementation of the court orders.

What's new

Shehbaz files contempt plea in LHC

APP
17 May 2021





LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Monday filed a contempt petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) over stopping him from flying abroad despite the court orders.

He stated in the petition that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stopped him though the court had allowed him to travel abroad for eight weeks in connection with his medical check-up.

He submitted that the action was a clear contempt of the court and pleaded with the court to initiate the contempt proceedings against the FIA authorities.

Shehbaz Sharif also filed a civil miscellaneous application for implementation of the court orders.


