Shebhaz Sharif Is Insincere In His Condemnation Of Imran Khan’s India Remarks



Pakistani opposition leader Shebhaz Sharif condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s praise of Indian foreign policy after he once again spoke positively about its principled neutrality in the context of Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. The wannabe premier, who’s suspected of collaborating with the US as part of that declining unipolar hegemon’s rolling regime change operation, tweeted that he was “Shocked at the way Imran Khan has endangered the global interests of the country. His recurring praise for Modi’s foreign policy is an insult to the sacrifices of valient Kashmiris braving Hindutva. Among other things, the damage done to our foreign policy is incalculable.”



This is absolutely sincere since Prime Minister Khan has made his condemnation of India’s unilateral abrogation of Article 370 a focal point of his foreign policy on the world stage, even going as far as to include it in his keynote speech to the UN General Assembly a month after that happened in September 2019. Nobody has been a more vocal supporter of Pakistan’s position towards the unresolved Kashmir Conflict than the incumbent leader who Sharif just falsely claimed had insulted the Kashmiris. The reason why this politician is so triggered by Prime Minister Khan’s remarks is because he sympathizes with the supremacist “American Exceptionalist” ideology of his suspected US patrons.



The principled neutrality that Pakistan practices is in full alignment with its newly promulgated National Security Policy from January that prohibits bloc politics. Sharif, however, dangerously wants to sacrifice his country’s objective national interests by defying this policy in order to repay America as a quid pro quo for its support in attempting to bring him to power like might happen following Sunday’s no-confidence vote. One can dislike Prime Minister Khan all they want for whatever their reasons may be but they mustn’t compromise on their country’s security for self-serving political reasons like Sharif very strongly suggested that he’s about to do if the US makes him Pakistan’s next premier.



The incumbent Pakistani leader has every right to praise Indian foreign policy since his country’s rival has the best approach towards the New Cold War. New Delhi has made it so that every Great Power is vying for its support, which it’s wisely leveraging for maximum benefit. No matter what one thinks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other aspects of his government’s policies, nobody can condemn him for putting his country’s interests before all others. This stands in stark contrast to Sharif, who’s willing to sacrifice Pakistan’s interests in order to advance America’s. His insincere condemnation of Prime Minister Khan’s remarks and subsequent gaslighting are proof of his intentions.



Be that as it is, those who truly support multipolarity should hope that Pakistan’s permanent military, intelligence, and diplomatic bureaucracies (“deep state”, otherwise known as “The Establishment” in Pakistani parlance) will “pragmatically manage” Sharif if he happens to overthrow Prime Minister Khan after Sunday’s no-confidence vote. Patriotic members of the “establishment” mustn’t allow him to sacrifice their country’s objective national interests by blatantly defying the no-bloc policy that was promulgated by its new National Security Policy just several months ago. At all costs, they must ensure that the rapid Pakistani-Russian rapprochement continues proceeding apace despite US meddling.