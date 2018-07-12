What's new

She was one of the first people to reject Nawaz Sharif and vote for Imran Khan in late 90s.

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ghazi52 Rejecting govt stance, LHC admits plea seeking unconditional permission for Nawaz's travel Insaf - Justice 22
Norwegian Nawaz Sharif tried to buy Imran Khan's dignity back in 1992 but got rejected then as well Pakistani Siasat 12
Norwegian IHC rejects Nawaz's bail plea on medical grounds in Al Azizia case Pakistani Siasat 7
zulu Nawaz Sharif bail rejected in IHC Social & Current Events 24
Zibago LHC rejects Maryam Nawaz's petition Pakistani Siasat 0
Devil Soul Interpol rejects Pak request for Hussain Nawaz’s extradition Pakistani Siasat 52
Devil Soul IHC rejects Nawaz's plea seeking suspension of sentence on medical grounds Pakistani Siasat 16
Path-Finder Alleged; Imran Khan has rejected Saudi suggestion to let Nawaz Sharif go abroad on ‘medical grounds' Pakistani Siasat 44
Norwegian Breaking: Nawaz Sharif / Maryam Nawaz bail request rejected by IHC Pakistani Siasat 24
Zibago Al-Azizia reference: Court rejects Nawaz’s counsel petition to transfer case Pakistani Siasat 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top