Abdul Rehman Majeed said: West has mastered the art of propaganda while China and Russia have not.





Over the years, my understanding of the West has matured as I have grown older. All the liberal concepts promoted by the West during the Cold War era were destroyed by the West itself. The West spread the following concepts in China from the 1980s through Chinese public intellectuals who worship the West:The wind can enter, the rain can enter, the king cannot enterI don't agree with your point of view, but I will defend to the death your right to speakPrivate property is sacrosanctfreedom of speechThese good ideas described in the West are now ridiculous stories, which are specially used to deceive young people in underdeveloped countries, mainly to deceive those who have read a little book, but have low economic and social status, and have many imaginations about a better world. But they don't know what the real western world looks like.What is the main purpose of Western media propaganda? Is it to influence political choices and decisions in China or to influence the perceptions of non-Chinese audiences?In reality, Western media have not given up their influence on Chinese political choices and decisions, but their more important purpose is to shape the perceptions of non-Chinese audiences.Western media has been trying to influence China's political decision-making and choice for 70 years, but in the past five years, the propaganda effect on ordinary Chinese has become increasingly negative. As I said, there are too many lies, and the Western media themselves have undermined their credibility.As for how non-Western audiences can identify Western media propaganda, it is up to their own brains, especially for people in developing countries. If you believe in Western media propaganda, it is your own business. Anyway, I don't believe it. To be honest, over the years, Chinese people's understanding of many developing countries has also come from Western media. Take Pakistan, for example, most ordinary Chinese look at Pakistan through Western media reports and the eyes of Westerners.People in most countries are manipulated by the Western media in their opinion of each other. The Western media tells you to dance, you dance, tells you lie on the ground, and you lie on the ground.