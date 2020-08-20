SHC orders placing of Sharjeel’s and five others’ names on ECL



Ishaq Tanoli |Updated 20 Aug 2020



The two-judge bench headed by Justice K.K. Agha said the reasons for confirmation of the bail would be recorded later and asked the former minister to deposit an additional surety bond of Rs4 million. — File photo

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday confirmed the interim pre-arrest bail of former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon and others in a corruption reference and directed the authorities to place their names on the exit control list (ECL).



The two-judge bench headed by Justice K.K. Agha said the reasons for confirmation of the bail would be recorded later and asked the former minister to deposit an additional surety bond of Rs4 million. It also confirmed the interim bail of five other suspects.



The bench also granted interim pre-arrest bail to the wife of former minister, Sadaf Sharjeel, and mother , Zeenat Inam Memon, against a surety bond of Rs1m each.



It allowed the post-arrest bail of Izhar Hussain, former private secretary of Mr Memon, and a foreign exchange company employee , Mohammad Sohail, against a surety of Rs200,000 each.

However, the bench directed the secretary of the ministry of interior to place the names of all the suspects on the ECL.



Interim pre-arrest bail to all accused confirmed

