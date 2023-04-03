Shayyan Qaiser: Founder SQLaw, Lincoln’s Inn, The Supreme Court and Bar Council ​

00:00 Introduction

01:15 Early life & Education

03:34 Getting a law degree

08:15 LLB

10:06 Post-graduation

12:02 Bar course

15:12 Role of Lincoln’s Inn

16:32 Practicing law in the UK

17:44 Joining Pakistan’s District Court

18:16 Challenges in a multicultural family

21:44 District Court experience

22:42 Issues

26:28 Justice System: Pakistan vs. UK

31:52 Bar Council elections

34:15 Clerking at the Supreme Court

35:43 Law Clerkship Program

37:34 Supreme Court life

40:52 The judiciary system

43:55 Judges: Supreme court vs. High court

46:21 Judiciary academy

46:50 High-profile cases

48:47 Court hearings

50:05 Value of clerkship programs

51:09 Harvard Law School

54:37 From work life to being a student

56:12 Education System at Harvard

59:17 Regrets

01:00:17 Opportunities in the US

01:01:38 Judicial problems & Future technology

01:11:57 Solving judicial errors: Technology vs. Human

01:22:01 Long-term goals

01:25:00 Startups: Demand & Requirement

01:31:16 Pakistan in 2050