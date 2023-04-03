Shayyan Qaiser: Founder SQLaw, Lincoln’s Inn, The Supreme Court and Bar Council
00:00 Introduction
01:15 Early life & Education
03:34 Getting a law degree
08:15 LLB
10:06 Post-graduation
12:02 Bar course
15:12 Role of Lincoln’s Inn
16:32 Practicing law in the UK
17:44 Joining Pakistan’s District Court
18:16 Challenges in a multicultural family
21:44 District Court experience
22:42 Issues
26:28 Justice System: Pakistan vs. UK
31:52 Bar Council elections
34:15 Clerking at the Supreme Court
35:43 Law Clerkship Program
37:34 Supreme Court life
40:52 The judiciary system
43:55 Judges: Supreme court vs. High court
46:21 Judiciary academy
46:50 High-profile cases
48:47 Court hearings
50:05 Value of clerkship programs
51:09 Harvard Law School
54:37 From work life to being a student
56:12 Education System at Harvard
59:17 Regrets
01:00:17 Opportunities in the US
01:01:38 Judicial problems & Future technology
01:11:57 Solving judicial errors: Technology vs. Human
01:22:01 Long-term goals
01:25:00 Startups: Demand & Requirement
01:31:16 Pakistan in 2050