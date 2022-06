The death of a rightly-guided true A'lim is like the death of an A'lem...



Mahmud Effendi Hazret-leri led the life like a truly revered Nakshibandi Sheikh like so many other Sheikhs in this path of the Nur....



He had been the Ma'nevi Rehber of so many accomplished persons including presidents, prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats, businessmen, academicians, journalists etc. in Turkey....



May Allah-u Azimushshan elevate his status to that of a true Naib-i Resul....