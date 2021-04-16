What's new

Shaukat Tareen appointed Pakistan’s finance minister, third in 2 weeks

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
14,180
9
22,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Shaukat Tareen appointed Pakistan’s finance minister, third in 2 weeks
Hammad Azhar has been removed
SAMAA | Abbas Shabbir
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed Pakistan’s finance minister, third in 2 weeks

Photo: AFP/file
Shaukat Tareen has been appointed Pakistan’s finance minister.

The portfolio has been taken back from Hammad Azhar. This is the second such major change. On March 29, Hafeez Shaikh was removed from the post.

Just a day after Hafeez Sheikh was removed as the finance minister, there were reports that Tareen would be the next finance minister.
Geo News reported that Tareen said that he was “ready to directly work with” the government but had asked for 15 to 20 days to “deal with something he’s busy in.”
Tareen was already a member of the prime minister’s Economic Advisory Council.
Tareen was the adviser to PM on finance during the PPP’s tenure and finance minister during Musharraf’s era.
These changes come at a time when Pakistan has just received another $500 million from the International Monetary Fund as part of the $6 billion bailout package it signed in July 2019.
The third and latest tranche of the program brings the total borrowing for budget support to $2 billion.
Islamabad had signed the 39-month bailout program with the IMF to avert sovereign default because of a balance-of-payment crisis. The program will cost Pakistan $180 million in interest payments at less than 3% to be paid in 10 years.​
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,087
7
5,008
ARMalik said:
Looks to be another Crook appointed by the Establishment.
Click to expand...
Don’t worry. They reportedly are planning to bring PPP in power in 2023 after getting impressed by its stellar performance in Sindh during the past 13 years. Next memo gate, they can shove it.
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
191
0
443
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They can't even appoint a finance minister for 2 weeks and talk about correcting the economy. Incompetent pieces of shit.
 
baqai

baqai

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2006
1,888
1
2,460
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ye 5 saaal logo ku hameesha yad rahain gai ... this govt single handedly is making NS, Zardari and Dictator era all combined look like honeymoon period hehe
 
P

Pakstallion

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 5, 2019
66
0
204
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Can someone please explain the reasoning of this move? It makes as much sense as Bajwas extension. Such a monumental step can’t be done without some sort of explanation. Hafeez Shaikh did a decent job given the circumstances.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom