What's new

Shaukat Khanum Hospital Karachi is in the final stages

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
96,808
106
154,897
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.
Shaukat Khanum Hospital Karachi is in the final stages of construction and is expected to open on December 29 this year, God willing....


352397505_639344488222320_3705467589808613106_n.jpg




347268700_639344531555649_7727471411884391708_n.jpg




348632786_639344578222311_4141435748985542284_n.jpg





349958480_639345011555601_4384430126770976455_n.jpg
 
Fish

Fish

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2023
280
-1
176
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wait till you hear the overseas PTI pity party beckoning for its demolition, claiming that the people here don't deserve it because they didn't rush to their nearest military installation, armed with nothing but sticks and stones, on 9th May...

That they didn't throw their lives away for a meaningless cause that reeks of lies, manipulation, and deceit.

What's up with that snobbish selfishness?!

While it's true that most people here don't necessarily share your political views (to the tee), it's important to remember that at the end of the day, they are still your fellow countrymen.

Oh well.
 
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
853
-5
1,669
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Fish said:
Wait till you hear the overseas PTI pity party beckoning for its demolition, claiming that the people here don't deserve it because they didn't rush to their nearest military installation, armed with nothing but sticks and stones, on 9th May...

That they didn't throw their lives away for a meaningless cause that reeks of lies, manipulation, and deceit.

What's up with that snobbish selfishness?!

While it's true that most people here don't necessarily share your political views (to the tee), it's important to remember that at the end of the day, they are still your fellow countrymen.

Oh well.
Click to expand...
Have you spoken to any overseas Pakistanis?

Just wondering why you are spewing bakwas? Any basis or are you venting your frustration of being a hardcore
patwari/fuajeet?
 
Fish

Fish

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2023
280
-1
176
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
tman786 said:
Have you spoken to any overseas Pakistanis?
Click to expand...

Oh boy, have I?!

There's this dude here, I dunno... "Money Banks" or "Cash Cow" or somethin'. A VIP bloke with (apparently) a gazillion bucks in his bank accounts. People (allegedly) "beg" him all the time to invest in Pakistan.

You ought to have a conversation with him, heh!

Just one example, BTW. There are plenty of overseas characters here who would love to see us burn, just because we didn't say "Labbaik" when they were thumping their chests on social media, beckoning us to go out and take part in the riots.

So, stop calling the kettle black!
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,707
9
23,055
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Fish said:
Wait till you hear the overseas PTI pity party beckoning for its demolition, claiming that the people here don't deserve it because they didn't rush to their nearest military installation, armed with nothing but sticks and stones, on 9th May...

That they didn't throw their lives away for a meaningless cause that reeks of lies, manipulation, and deceit.

What's up with that snobbish selfishness?!

While it's true that most people here don't necessarily share your political views (to the tee), it's important to remember that at the end of the day, they are still your fellow countrymen.

Oh well.
Click to expand...
Well this is corruption money laundering scheme per khawaja asif

I believe him more then you

So should be demolished

Fish said:
Oh boy, have I?!

There's this dude here, I dunno... "Money Banks" or something. A VIP bloke with (apparently) a gazillion bucks in his bank accounts. People (allegedly) "beg" him all the time to invest in Pakistan.

You ought to have a conversation with him, heh!

Just one example, BTW. There are plenty of overseas characters here who would love to see us burn, just because we didn't say "Labbaik" when they were thumping their chests on social media, beckoning us to go out and take part in the riots.

So, stop calling the kettle black!
Click to expand...
Well overseas Pakistani is defined as Pakistani who has no other citizen ship

And the only one like this that have money is Nawaz sharif

Everyone else that we are calling overseas Pakistanis are mostly Americans or British citizens who can't vote in Pakistan anyway

With respect to burning
I admit I only would love the rupee to fall more and for that I do support ishaq dar sahab
 
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
853
-5
1,669
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Well you stay in Pakistan and enjoy the freedom and justice. Just pray you never get abused by police or anyone with power as justice isn't for you unless your dad is powerful and lives off looted maal.

No overseas Pakistani with a brain would make any investment in Pakistan. Many have been burned badly over the last 60 plus years due to corruption in society and by authorities.

No one wants Pakistan to suffer..except the whiskey generals and the PDM looter mafias.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,707
9
23,055
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Fish said:
You're mistaking it with the so called "Al-Qadir University."



USD shot-up by 100% - from 120 to 240 - in the timespan between 2018 to 2022.

Fingers crossed for Bau Darr!
Click to expand...
No both of these are money laundering scheme and should be burned down
Including the alqadir University though that things is sitting in no man's land this one is real deal

174 to 320.. hoping for it to cross 500

Loved it when it doubled back in 1998

🤞
Sir dua karein inshallah October is the key

I am planning to grab some farmland in my village but waiting for dollars to fall
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khawaja Asif defamation suit: Imran admits $3m given to HBG Group for ‘investment’
Replies
3
Views
290
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Audio leak: Ejaz Chaudhary allegedly demands Rs10 million from PTI ticket-seeker
2
Replies
23
Views
767
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
HalwaBrigade
Astrology discussion corner
2
Replies
19
Views
386
omaromar
omaromar
N.Siddiqui
Walking Tour - Aga Khan University & Hospital, Karachi, Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
326
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui
beijingwalker
Xinjiang Urumqi new Children's Hospital in final testing stage, the best children's hospital in Central Asia
Replies
6
Views
287
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom