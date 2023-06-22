Shaukat Khanum Hospital Karachi is in the final stages

Have you spoken to any overseas Pakistanis?Wait till you hear the overseas PTI pity party beckoning for its demolition, claiming that the people here don't deserve it because they didn't rush to their nearest military installation, armed with nothing but sticks and stones, on 9th May...
That they didn't throw their lives away for a meaningless cause that reeks of lies, manipulation, and deceit.
What's up with that snobbish selfishness?!
While it's true that most people here don't necessarily share your political views (to the tee), it's important to remember that at the end of the day, they are still your fellow countrymen.
Oh well.
Well overseas Pakistani is defined as Pakistani who has no other citizen shipOh boy, have I?!
There's this dude here, I dunno... "Money Banks" or something. A VIP bloke with (apparently) a gazillion bucks in his bank accounts. People (allegedly) "beg" him all the time to invest in Pakistan.
You ought to have a conversation with him, heh!
Just one example, BTW. There are plenty of overseas characters here who would love to see us burn, just because we didn't say "Labbaik" when they were thumping their chests on social media, beckoning us to go out and take part in the riots.
So, stop calling the kettle black!
Well this is corruption money laundering scheme per khawaja asif
I admit I only would love the rupee to fall more and for that I do support ishaq dar sahab
No both of these are money laundering scheme and should be burned downYou're mistaking it with the so called "Al-Qadir University."
USD shot-up by 100% - from 120 to 240 - in the timespan between 2018 to 2022.
Fingers crossed for Bau Darr!