KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of the Public Safety Commission on Saturday.

The government functionaries put piercing questions to IGP Kaleem Imam.



Several officers were not allowed to attend the meeting.



Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that they would question the police for the redressal of complaints of citizens. “The IGP should work freely under his plan,” he added.



He said that Karachi is now at No 93 in the crime index.



About the annual policing plan, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the police were independent in their decisions.



The meeting expressed satisfaction over the performance of the police. It also decided to install trackers on the vehicles of the police mobile vans.



The participants also raised the issue of an increase in the child abuse cases. They appreciated the role of police and IGP in establishment of peace.



PSC Member Kramat Ali withdrew the agenda about the transfer of IGP Kaleem Imam.



The meeting was told that inquiry reports against 23 police officers had been sent to the chief secretary.