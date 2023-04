Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to become first woman and person of colour to direct a Star Wars film Lucasfilm announced the news at the Star Wars Celebration in London.

Lucasfilm has announced some very exciting news — the latestfilms will be directed by our very own Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy!The Oscar winner will be the first woman and person of colour to direct a film in the franchise. Actor Daisy Ridley’s Rey will be the centre of the firstfeature film sincein 2019. The announcement was made at the Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday. The film will be written by Steven Knight, who also wrote TV show, according toThe new film is set afterand will focus on Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.“I have always been attracted to the heroes journey and the world needs more heroes!” the director said at the event. “The blueprints of the heroes we see on screen should be rooted in reality — I’ve spent my life meeting real life heroes, people who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of, which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order,” she said.This isn’t Obaid-Chinoy’s first foray into Hollywood — she also directed several episodes of Ms Marvel , the Disney TV show centring around a Pakistani girl who gains superpowers. Rumours of the director’s partnership with Disney began in October whenreported news that she may have been picked to helm afilm., the lastfilm, released in 2019 and ever since, the studio has been more focused on TV projects.The filmmaker is an Oscar and Emmy-winning director known for documentaries such asand. She is currently involved in directingadaptation of the novel, produced by Will Smith.I don't know if she's qualified enough to be directing a movie this big but good luck to her nonetheless.