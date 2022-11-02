What's new

Sharjeel Memon: Dr. Israr & Hakim Saeed said Imran Khan is launched by Jews !

He also said India and Israel is funding Imran Khan

Areesh

This gandu used to come on crutches and stick when he used to appear for his hearing in corruption case in court

And now look at him. All fit and fine wearing coat and greased hair

This is what Pakistani courts do to corrupt
 
Menace2Society

They think the same tricks they used to do in the 90s will work now.

Imran literally went into mullah mode so the public don't believe these lies. Yes that is how stupid the Pakistani public are.
 
Reichsmarschall

Areesh said:
That is very low of you to accuse Dr Israr Ahmed and Hakim Saeed of pedophilia

A very islamophobic post too

Imran ko defend karo. Random logon par ilzam na lagao
Wo kyun ilzam lga rhe hn ohry? Btw kya madrasso mn child rapes nhe hte? Kbhi in dono ne condemn kiya ha usse?
 
Areesh

Reichsmarschall said:
Wo kyun ilzam lga rhe hn ohry? Btw kya madrasso mn child rapes nhe hte? Kbhi in dono ne condemn kiya ha usse?
Pehli baat yeh k donon is dunya main nahi

Secondly unhon nai jo bhi ilzam lagaya tha us k woh khud jawabdai hain

Third rape to har jagah hotai hain including universities laikin aap k andar ka islamophobia sirf madarsai par phansa hua hai

Fourth Sharjeel Memon zinda hai. Us ko do galiyan. Marai hoye logon par kiyun gandai ilzam laga rahai ho?

Fifth aap jaisai PTI supporters sai PTI ko faida nahi nuqsan hota hai
 

