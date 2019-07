The time is when Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had come to Delhi for the ceremony on the invitation of the Indian PMO, along with the other Saarc leaders. In deference to good relations, Sharif had dispensed with the practice of meeting Hurriyat leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. He instead attended a tea party hosted by Sajjan Jindal in his honour.



This tea party made more waves in Pakistan than India. Former cricketer and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan attacked Sharif for finding time to have tea with Jindal and not for the Hurriyat leaders. Speculation that the tea party was “part of a strategy by Indian steelmakers” to pitch for Pakistan’s logistical support for the iron ore project in Afghanistan was carried in reports in the Pakistan media. Clearly the tea party was a sequel to a relationship already established between Sajjan Jindal and Sharif with talks having progressed to far beyond support, according to sources.



The aim of the intense lobbying by Jindal and associates has been to convince Pakistan to give the iron ore transit rights, to ensure its shipment from Afghanistan via Pakistan to India. And perhaps, in the process to cater to PM Sharifs own interests as he owns a Steel factory that also requires iron ore. Jindal is now said to have developed ‘business relations’ that however, could not be confirmed, with Sharif’s Ittefaq Group of Industries founded by industrialist Muhammad Sharif, father of Nawaz Sharif.The Steel connection is being talked of in both Islamabad and New Delhi. ​