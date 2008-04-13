Sharif's Brother staged Drame "Refued Personal security on state's expenses"

Sunday, April 13, 2008

LAHORE: Muslim League-N (ML-N) chief, Mian Nawaz Sharif, while turning down the government security offer involving an expenditure of over Rs30 million from the exchequer, said that he didnt consider it proper spending such a big amount from the exchequer for his security.



ML-N released handout said that Punjab caretaker government in a memo sent to Mian Nawaz on April 9 had offered providing security to him and his brother Shahbaz Sharif at government expense, which would on the whole cost Rs30.3 million. Punjab interior ministry memo said that the security of the houses of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif would incur an expenditure of Rs5.3 million, barriers Rs12.3 million, close circuit monitoring and check-posts would cost Rs12.7 million.



Mian Nawaz Sharif rejecting the offer said that President Musharrafs wrong policies have made every Pakistani insecure, but he didnt consider it proper spending such a huge amount from the government exchequer for his personal security.



While the facts are other then he shows as stated above, as he is now trying to impose his impression as a loyal politician in the prepration for by election to reach the destination of next primiership.

its really amazing that, he still taking nation as "stupid" and play such drama in such bogas way, that: when they got power in punjab, then they have planned to stage this drama, while he has already enjoyed all perk and packages "Mufta" provided by govt; as similier he did always in past.



He always enjoy even wasted Nation's money when ever he got chances to enjoy public money, as quoted By Mr.Ardeshir Cowasjee Mentioned his artical titled "Betrayers of our trust" published on Sunday 2nd may 1999 at "Daily Dawn"



As for 'entitlement' and 'discretion,' we can do no better than to read what Senator Shafqat Mahmood wrote in a Karachi daily yesterday on the subject of Mian Nawaz sharif, former chief minister of Punjab, and twice our prime minister:



"When he was, in his own words, the Prince of Punjab, his executive style was reminiscent of a medieval lord rather than a modern chief executive of a Third World poverty stricken province. He increased his discretionary grant - spending money given to the Chief Minister by the provincial treasury - from Rs one lac to Rs 9 crores per annum. And this he distributed with gay abandon. I was then Additional Secretary Finance in the Punjab, and the details of his expenditure passed through my hands. He would go around with pockets full of money. If a waiter served him well in a restaurant, he would give him a twenty thousand rupee tip. A barber who pleased him would get Rs one lac. The Lahore Gymkhana pavilion attendants, where he played cricket, got similarly large amounts. All, we must remember, state money not his own.



"Many of you may think that I cannot be serious. Believe me, I am. The records are available in the Finance Department of the province for all to see. There were thousands and thousands of entries to nameless, faceless people who had caught his fancy for one reason or another. He was munificent and large-hearted. He gave and gave. There is no doubt in my mind that he enjoys dispensing these favours. He was equally large-hearted with state land. Hundreds, indeed thousands, were given plots not only in Lahore but in Rawalpindi and many other cities of the provinces. Most of these were legislators, including many who are now luminaries of his cabinet and his party. But, this generosity was not confined to them. Many others, including social acquaintances, civil servants, and personal attendants were the lucky beneficiaries."



This is enough to understand these damn political stunts /drama artists that, how these senseless peoples play with nation. This is not only the issue of Just only Nawaz, but unfortunatly we have all politicians are selfish and senseless, (exceptions are there but may be a very few), and no one care about country. Allah may bless us whole nation and wish he may award us a Leader to take our country towards the sky of great successes in the world. Aameen!