Sharifs bomb cancer hospital - Bhutto stops IK from fundraising for a cancer hospital - April 1996

He has described the country's political elite as "brown Sahibs" -- meaning that their attitudes and life styles, in a Muslim country, mimicked those of the British rulers of colonial India. Opponents responded that Mr. Khan, during his cricket career, was one of the most photographed "playboys" of London's West End.

Last summer, Mr. Khan stunned many Pakistanis by marrying Jemima Goldsmith, now 22, who is the daughter of James Goldsmith, an Anglo-French business tycoon. After Muslim ceremonies in Paris and a civil wedding in London, Mrs. Khan, who adopted the Muslim name Haiqa and converted to Islam, made a home with Mr. Khan in Lahore.