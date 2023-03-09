What's new

Sharifs bomb cancer hospital - Bhutto stops IK from fundraising for a cancer hospital - April 1996

Why didn't Pakistanis do anything after this happened?

These families are evil and anyone supporting them or working on behalf just know you are on the side of evil. This is why Pakistan is in suffering, nobody did anything about this. This was before terrorism so couldn't use that as excuse. Both Sharifs and Bhutto tag teaming to target a CANCER HOSPITAL FOR THE POOR. It makes me sick to my stomach that anyone could even think of doing this to their own people. Imagine little poor children on their deathbed with cancer getting bombed just because the Sharifs wanted to stop IK from gaining influence.

Hospital Blast In Pakistan; Political Feud Is Heating Up​

By John F. Burns

  • April 15, 1996
A bomb exploded in Pakistan's only cancer hospital today, killing at least 6 people, wounding more than 30 and adding a grim twist to a personal and political feud that many Pakistanis say could have a profound impact on the country's future.
The bomb detonated in the city of Lahore at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Center, opened 16 months ago and dedicated to the memory of the mother of Pakistan's former cricket captain, Imran Khan. Mr. Khan, 43, has said in recent days that he is on the verge of starting a political movement to topple Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was a fellow student with Mr. Khan at Oxford University 20 years ago.
The blast occurred shortly after noon today, a normal working day in Pakistan, when about 150 patients and relatives were gathered at the sprawling hospital complex. A correspondent for the BBC who reached the scene said the explosion left dead and wounded lying in pools of blood, with one outer wall of the hospital blown away. Hospital officials said that the dead included 2 children who were patients and that 10 of the wounded were in critical condition.

The incident came amid intensifying political violence in Pakistan. Mr. Khan, who gained widespread popularity among Pakistan's 130 million people when his team won cricket's world championship for the first time in 1992, has been sharply critical of the country's feuding political class, which he has described as "a culture of corruption and injustice."

Many of his criticisms have been aimed particularly at Prime Minister Bhutto, who Mr. Khan has accused of leading a Government obsessed with political vendettas and self-enrichment. Ms. Bhutto has responded by targeting Mr. Khan with income tax investigations, a ban on fund-raising events for the cancer hospital in schools and other Government-run institutions, and a blackout on reports about the hospital on the state-run broadcasting network.
After the explosion today, the 42-year-old Ms. Bhutto made her first visit to the hospital, calling the blast "a deplorable attack" and hinting that it might have been the work of loyalists of Pakistan's main opposition leader, Nawaz Sharif. Mr. Sharif, who has tried and failed to recruit Mr. Khan as an ally, denied the allegation.

Mr. Khan, who reached the hospital from his home in Lahore shortly after the attack, declined to say who he thought might have set the bomb. But he said the blast would not deter him from his political plans. "I want to tell those who want to scare me that neither will I be scared, nor will I turn back," he said. "I will move forward with greater determination."
Mr. Khan has stirred controversy in Pakistan for what his critics call hypocrisy. He has described the country's political elite as "brown Sahibs" -- meaning that their attitudes and life styles, in a Muslim country, mimicked those of the British rulers of colonial India. Opponents responded that Mr. Khan, during his cricket career, was one of the most photographed "playboys" of London's West End.
Last summer, Mr. Khan stunned many Pakistanis by marrying Jemima Goldsmith, now 22, who is the daughter of James Goldsmith, an Anglo-French business tycoon. After Muslim ceremonies in Paris and a civil wedding in London, Mrs. Khan, who adopted the Muslim name Haiqa and converted to Islam, made a home with Mr. Khan in Lahore.

But criticism of Mr. Khan seems to have made little impact. The $22 million needed to build the cancer hospital was raised in part on a tour in which Mr. Khan walked through Pakistan's slums and villages, accepting donations of a few rupees.
When Mr. Khan showed a visitor around the hospital two weeks ago, patients and relatives, some of whom had traveled hundreds of miles to the hospital, greeted him with cries of "Long Live the Great Khan!" A 28-year-old woman named Farzana, mother of a five-year-old boy undergoing chemotherapy for lymphoma, said she was illiterate and had never voted, but would if Mr. Khan were a candidate. "He might be our next Prime Minister," she said. "We all adore him."

He has described the country's political elite as "brown Sahibs" -- meaning that their attitudes and life styles, in a Muslim country, mimicked those of the British rulers of colonial India. Opponents responded that Mr. Khan, during his cricket career, was one of the most photographed "playboys" of London's West End.
Last summer, Mr. Khan stunned many Pakistanis by marrying Jemima Goldsmith, now 22, who is the daughter of James Goldsmith, an Anglo-French business tycoon. After Muslim ceremonies in Paris and a civil wedding in London, Mrs. Khan, who adopted the Muslim name Haiqa and converted to Islam, made a home with Mr. Khan in Lahore.
Literally history repeating itself.

Not only are these families incompetent, they are psychotics who hate their own people.
The Army groomed these MINOs for exactly this.
There was a story in 2000s about BB and AZ. The journalist was interviewing BB at her hotel and AZ had just returned from a shopping trip. The Western journalist noticed this and specifically included this incident in her article. Talk about how shameful and tacky this looks, an exiled politician and thief of husband walking in with bags full of luxury brands. They are enemy of the Islamic community and all decency.
 
The Army groomed these MINOs for exactly this.
There was a story in 2000s about BB and AZ. The journalist was interviewing BB at her hotel and AZ had just returned from a shopping trip. The Western journalist noticed this and specifically included this incident in her article. Talk about how shameful and tacky this looks, an exiled politician and thief of husband walking in with bags full of luxury brands. They are enemy of the Islamic community and all decency.
Here are the cancer patient killers and thieves meeting in London. Pretending to be sophisticated. This b*tch stole $2 billion from Pakistan's current account (todays value $4.5 billion) and then took Pakistan to IMF.


I wish Mushy had dealt with them both when he had the chance.


I wish Mushy had dealt with them both when he had the chance.
 
Here are the cancer patient killers and thieves meeting in London. Pretending to be sophisticated. This b*tch stole $2 billion from Pakistan's current account (todays value $4.5 billion) and then took Pakistan to IMF.


I wish Mushy had dealt with them both when he had the chance.
he himself was a corrupt .. what do u expect
 
Always suspect the hand of a third party intent on making dogs fight.
 

