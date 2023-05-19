What's new

Sharifs, Bilwal houses and neo geo TV will be burn down to ashes if they attack Khan...Sources

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,539
-1
4,219
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
If they imprisonment of Khan. There may be a GREAT threat that protesters will retaliate by targeting the Sharif family houses, Bilawal houses, and Neo TV. The Consequences will unbearable. It is great anger in Pakistanis way their national hero has been treated by *** liker generals and pdm. SOURCES
It is important for all parties to prioritize peaceful and lawful means of protest and communication. Any violent or harmful actions would not only hurt the PDMA and authorities but also the wider community. It is essential to handle any conflicts or disagreements through peaceful and constructive means to avoid unnecessary damage and injury.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,253
-36
4,357
Country
India
Location
India
Nah, Pak fauz and skorti azencies knows exactly how to dealings with law and order situation if things start to get out of hand.

You should be hoping for peace back home, not anarchy.. spl when sitting all the way in Spain, Mr OP. smh
 
H

HalwaBrigade

MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 7, 2018
25
0
12
Country
India
Location
India
I am aghast as to how do sensible people in Pakistan allow their Diaspora to run their politics so much..


Whenever i encountered my expat cousins /friends who say modi is good/bad or Congress this or that,

I first tell them to STFU..

They lost stakes in this country as soon as they set foot outside
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Road to war: U.S. struggled to convince allies, and Zelensky, of risk of invasion
Replies
1
Views
514
Menthol
Menthol
Malik Alpha
They Burned Everything': Iran, Hezbollah, and War Crimes in Syria
Replies
1
Views
926
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Taimoor Khan
How Imran Khan is remaking Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
Parsipride
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
graphican
British Parliament Condemns India on Human Rights in Kashmir
2 3
Replies
37
Views
5K
graphican
graphican

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom