Sharif wants to borrow 36bn$ while servicing debt is 12-15 bn$ only!!!

Country needs $36b in foreign loans | The Express Tribune Finance minister says govt not mulling acquiring debt from global market, banks

Govt contracted $15.32bn foreign loans in FY21: report The World Bank emerges as the largest multilateral development partner with $4.675 billion.

Even article says debt liability is 21 bn$. But this is bullshit too- this includes liability they plan to roll over from Saudi, UAE and China. Another words they want an extra 20 bn $ above liabilities to give lollipops to awam while screwing their future to win elections in the next year.Man these assholes never learn. The plan becomes clear- instead of doing the right thing, SS wants to borrow a ridiculous amount of money to keep inflation down at the expense of the current account deficit - a whopping 36 billion dollars next year. The thing that is ridiculous about this is that it is totally unwarranted. Because current account is around 0.5 - 1 bn $ and going in right direction. They just need to remove subsidies but instead they are planning to rack up debt to control inflation at the expense of long term growth.KARACHI:Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that Pakistan is expected to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in June, as the country is projected to need $36-37 billion in foreign financing in the next fiscal year.He revealed that at present the government was not considering raising fresh foreign debt from the global capital market and commercial banks after the country’s international bonds lost almost one-third of their value, while their yields went up significantly.He said that instead of economic growth, controlling inflation was the top priority of the government.“Inflation control will lead to economic growth,” he remarked while speaking at a webinar on “National Dialogue on Economy: The Way Forward for Pakistan”, organised by Nutshell Conferences and Corporate Pakistan Group on Saturday.“Agriculture remains the first line of defence for Pakistan,” the minister stressed. However, the country will still import 3 million tons of wheat, 4 million tons of cooking oil worth $6 billion and 5 million bales of cotton to run the economy in the next fiscal year 2022-23.Giving the breakdown of the external financing requirement, Ismail said “Pakistan is to repay $21 billion in foreign debt in the next fiscal year.”Besides, the country will require another $10-15 billion to finance the current account deficit. The government is also targeting to boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves by $5 billion to $15 billion next year.“So, it is a must to enter the IMF loan programme (worth $6 billion) to arrange the required financing,” Ismail said.The value of Pakistan’s US dollar-denominated international bonds has shrunk by around 30% - like $1 bond was trading at 70 cents when the PML-N led coalition government came to power in early April. “Now it is trading at 65 cents,” he said.“This means we cannot float Eurobonds in the world market to raise fresh funds, nor can we go to (global) commercial banks (right now),” the minister said.At present, the viable option is to borrow from the multilateral and bilateral lenders.“To take loans from the multilateral institutions, it is a must to be in the IMF programme. This unlocks financing from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank … and particularly the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank … everyone is waiting for the revival of IMF programme,” he said.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also went to Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries to acquire financing from them. “They are ready to extend loans, but only after we enter the IMF programme.”The IMF has linked the revival of its loan programme to the removal of subsidy on petroleum products. “I am also in favour of ending the subsidy … as the economy cannot afford to pay Rs120-140 billion per month in energy subsidy.”Meanwhile Dawn would post these asshole articles- PTI borrowed 15 bn $ this year not mentioning that 13 bn $ was debt servicing. What rubbishSee article below for example…