What's new

Sharif wants to borrow 36bn$ while servicing debt is 12-15 bn$ only!!!

S

Ssan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2022
275
0
340
Country
United States
Location
United States
Even article says debt liability is 21 bn$. But this is bullshit too- this includes liability they plan to roll over from Saudi, UAE and China. Another words they want an extra 20 bn $ above liabilities to give lollipops to awam while screwing their future to win elections in the next year.

tribune.com.pk

Country needs $36b in foreign loans | The Express Tribune

Finance minister says govt not mulling acquiring debt from global market, banks
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Man these assholes never learn. The plan becomes clear- instead of doing the right thing, SS wants to borrow a ridiculous amount of money to keep inflation down at the expense of the current account deficit - a whopping 36 billion dollars next year. The thing that is ridiculous about this is that it is totally unwarranted. Because current account is around 0.5 - 1 bn $ and going in right direction. They just need to remove subsidies but instead they are planning to rack up debt to control inflation at the expense of long term growth.

KARACHI:
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that Pakistan is expected to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in June, as the country is projected to need $36-37 billion in foreign financing in the next fiscal year.

He revealed that at present the government was not considering raising fresh foreign debt from the global capital market and commercial banks after the country’s international bonds lost almost one-third of their value, while their yields went up significantly.

He said that instead of economic growth, controlling inflation was the top priority of the government.

“Inflation control will lead to economic growth,” he remarked while speaking at a webinar on “National Dialogue on Economy: The Way Forward for Pakistan”, organised by Nutshell Conferences and Corporate Pakistan Group on Saturday.

“Agriculture remains the first line of defence for Pakistan,” the minister stressed. However, the country will still import 3 million tons of wheat, 4 million tons of cooking oil worth $6 billion and 5 million bales of cotton to run the economy in the next fiscal year 2022-23.

Giving the breakdown of the external financing requirement, Ismail said “Pakistan is to repay $21 billion in foreign debt in the next fiscal year.”

Besides, the country will require another $10-15 billion to finance the current account deficit. The government is also targeting to boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves by $5 billion to $15 billion next year.

“So, it is a must to enter the IMF loan programme (worth $6 billion) to arrange the required financing,” Ismail said.

The value of Pakistan’s US dollar-denominated international bonds has shrunk by around 30% - like $1 bond was trading at 70 cents when the PML-N led coalition government came to power in early April. “Now it is trading at 65 cents,” he said.

“This means we cannot float Eurobonds in the world market to raise fresh funds, nor can we go to (global) commercial banks (right now),” the minister said.

At present, the viable option is to borrow from the multilateral and bilateral lenders.

“To take loans from the multilateral institutions, it is a must to be in the IMF programme. This unlocks financing from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank … and particularly the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank … everyone is waiting for the revival of IMF programme,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also went to Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries to acquire financing from them. “They are ready to extend loans, but only after we enter the IMF programme.”

The IMF has linked the revival of its loan programme to the removal of subsidy on petroleum products. “I am also in favour of ending the subsidy … as the economy cannot afford to pay Rs120-140 billion per month in energy subsidy.”

Meanwhile Dawn would post these asshole articles- PTI borrowed 15 bn $ this year not mentioning that 13 bn $ was debt servicing. What rubbish

See article below for example…
www.dawn.com

Govt contracted $15.32bn foreign loans in FY21: report

The World Bank emerges as the largest multilateral development partner with $4.675 billion.
www.dawn.com
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,867
10
28,904
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Ssan said:
Even article says debt liability is 21 bn$. But this is bullshit too- this includes liability they plan to roll over from Saudi, UAE and China. Another words they want an extra 20 bn $ above liabilities to give lollipops to awam while screwing their future to win elections in the next year.

tribune.com.pk

Country needs $36b in foreign loans | The Express Tribune

Finance minister says govt not mulling acquiring debt from global market, banks
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Man these assholes never learn. The plan becomes clear- instead of doing the right thing, SS wants to borrow a ridiculous amount of money to keep inflation down at the expense of the current account deficit - a whopping 36 billion dollars next year. The thing that is ridiculous about this is that it is totally unwarranted. Because current account is around 0.5 - 1 bn $ and going in right direction. They just need to remove subsidies but instead they are planning to rack up debt to control inflation at the expense of long term growth.

KARACHI:
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that Pakistan is expected to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in June, as the country is projected to need $36-37 billion in foreign financing in the next fiscal year.

He revealed that at present the government was not considering raising fresh foreign debt from the global capital market and commercial banks after the country’s international bonds lost almost one-third of their value, while their yields went up significantly.

He said that instead of economic growth, controlling inflation was the top priority of the government.

“Inflation control will lead to economic growth,” he remarked while speaking at a webinar on “National Dialogue on Economy: The Way Forward for Pakistan”, organised by Nutshell Conferences and Corporate Pakistan Group on Saturday.

“Agriculture remains the first line of defence for Pakistan,” the minister stressed. However, the country will still import 3 million tons of wheat, 4 million tons of cooking oil worth $6 billion and 5 million bales of cotton to run the economy in the next fiscal year 2022-23.

Giving the breakdown of the external financing requirement, Ismail said “Pakistan is to repay $21 billion in foreign debt in the next fiscal year.”

Besides, the country will require another $10-15 billion to finance the current account deficit. The government is also targeting to boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves by $5 billion to $15 billion next year.

“So, it is a must to enter the IMF loan programme (worth $6 billion) to arrange the required financing,” Ismail said.

The value of Pakistan’s US dollar-denominated international bonds has shrunk by around 30% - like $1 bond was trading at 70 cents when the PML-N led coalition government came to power in early April. “Now it is trading at 65 cents,” he said.

“This means we cannot float Eurobonds in the world market to raise fresh funds, nor can we go to (global) commercial banks (right now),” the minister said.

At present, the viable option is to borrow from the multilateral and bilateral lenders.

“To take loans from the multilateral institutions, it is a must to be in the IMF programme. This unlocks financing from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank … and particularly the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank … everyone is waiting for the revival of IMF programme,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also went to Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries to acquire financing from them. “They are ready to extend loans, but only after we enter the IMF programme.”

The IMF has linked the revival of its loan programme to the removal of subsidy on petroleum products. “I am also in favour of ending the subsidy … as the economy cannot afford to pay Rs120-140 billion per month in energy subsidy.”
Click to expand...
Please somebody teach Pakistanis basic mathematics. You can't take new external loans to payback old external loans for ever. It's a giant ponzi scheme with only one conclusion: default and bankruptcy
81D25932-D8F5-479E-B3FA-C0A2BB069910.jpeg
ABECC775-20CF-4B48-B09E-833953704052.jpeg
D8B08B30-8027-4A88-BD0F-12BD116C26F8.jpeg

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Mav3rick @Patriot forever @farok84 @Wood @UKBengali @Bilal. @Bilal9 @beijingwalker @Beast @SQ8 @blain2 @VCheng
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
8,102
0
10,081
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
like i said i disagree, i didnt sign it those did sign it they should pay not awaam.
i can live without imf. i just need 3 meals a day that too frugally.

i should not be subjected to inflation as i did not benefit from loans. i am not collateral.

Think about it if your family members borrows on interest, it is in his her or his name not yours so why should you pay up.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,867
10
28,904
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Azadkashmir said:
like i said i disagree, i didnt sign it those did sign it they should pay not awaam.
i can live without imf. i just need 3 meals a day that too frugally.
Click to expand...
Almost everything in Pakistan is imported. Imports are paid in foreign currency. It's the money Pakistan doesn't have and must be borrowed each year in billions of dollars. Hence Awam is as much responsible for IMF dependency as their govt
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
8,102
0
10,081
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Norwegian said:
Almost everything in Pakistan is imported. Imports are paid in foreign currency. It's the money Pakistan doesn't have and must be borrowed each year in billions of dollars. Hence Awam is as much responsible for IMF dependency as their govt
Click to expand...

if awaam doesnt benefit if awaam disagrees then why should they pay fuk it it not like we got some decent facilities i am k living on a farm with 3 chickens 1 goat.
this could easily be nawaz is our pimp n we are his bit ches so we pay for him, so he can take his cut on top of the cut he has already took so he can payback to his pimps.

everything is imported is bull shit we can make things just not on big scale but we can survive on the little we have. i dont need nestle choclate or coca cola, or versace.

Awaan majority is muslim and islam forbids usury.

cuba is doing ok. next door is petrol station called ira n make barter deals.

At this time i am willing to vote for anything such as nazi or communism anything but these tramps and the worse kind of ppl who cant speak their own language or any other or the most donkey backward inbreds that who dont know the diff between their head and a ss.
 
Last edited:
S

Ssan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2022
275
0
340
Country
United States
Location
United States
Azadkashmir said:
if awaam doesnt benefit if awaam disagrees then why should they pay fuk it it not like we got some decent facilities i am k living on a farm with 3 chickens 1 goat.
this could easily be nawaz is our pimp n we are his bit ches so we pay for him, so he can take his cut on top of the cut he has already took so he can payback to his pimps.

everything is imported is bull shit we can make things just not on big scale but we can survive on the little we have. i dont need nestle choclate or coca cola, or versace.

Awaan majority is muslim and islam forbids usury.
Click to expand...
Are we okay to survive without oil and gas? If so, let’s do it.
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
3,733
-10
2,988
Country
India
Location
Canada
Norwegian said:
Please somebody teach Pakistanis basic mathematics. You can't take new external loans to payback old external loans for ever. It's a giant ponzi scheme with only one conclusion: default and bankruptcy View attachment 849445 View attachment 849443 View attachment 849444
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Mav3rick @Patriot forever @farok84 @Wood @UKBengali @Bilal. @Bilal9 @beijingwalker @Beast @SQ8 @blain2 @VCheng
Click to expand...
I don't know much about the outstanding loans for Pakistan. But refinance, roll over and balance transfer of debt are common strategies for all debtors. Sri Lanka's default was because it lost access to capital markets (low credit rating), refused to seek IMF loans and was forsaken by usual bilateral creditors :undecided:
 
Last edited:
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
8,102
0
10,081
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Ssan said:
Are we okay to survive without oil and gas? If so, let’s do it.
Click to expand...

erm it is called barter with iran. we swap pink salt, goats, sheeps, marble, low level tools, shoes, clothes, rice for oil/gas.

Ssan said:
Are we okay to survive without oil and gas? If so, let’s do it.
Click to expand...

how does babylon usa survive ? printing fee money lend on usury n keep printing al though it china that makes things and russia wheat, veg oil, fertilizer, gas oil. By the way good percentage of awaam survives on donkey transport, and wood for fire go to azad kashmir hills take a look.
 
S

Ssan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2022
275
0
340
Country
United States
Location
United States
Guys the strategy is very simple. Run a positive CAD for several years. Depreciate currency more. This thing will become manageable after 2-3 years of that. One can service debt with new debt and keep a revolving door and run a small positive CAD to run it down while your economy grows hopefully. This is roughly what PTI was on its way to doing.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,867
10
28,904
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Ssan said:
Guys the strategy is very simple. Run a positive CAD for several years. Depreciate currency more. This thing will become manageable after 2-3 years of that. One can service debt with new debt and keep a revolving door and run a small positive CAD to run it down while your economy grows hopefully. This is roughly what PTI was on its way to doing.
Click to expand...
Yes, it's possible. As long Pakistan keeps gdp growth less than 4 percent, it can survive without IMF
E82A33BA-1B2D-43A1-B02F-AD3F5F239E6D.jpeg
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,170
9
18,834
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ssan said:
Guys the strategy is very simple. Run a positive CAD for several years. Depreciate currency more. This thing will become manageable after 2-3 years of that. One can service debt with new debt and keep a revolving door and run a small positive CAD to run it down while your economy grows hopefully. This is roughly what PTI was on its way to doing.
Click to expand...
Simple run 2% deficit for 10 years and have poltical stability
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
8,102
0
10,081
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
if they not playing fair then topple the table.
lanch rockets at india above certain threshold so it goes full war we will die but they the establishment will also drown in fire.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,170
9
18,834
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Norwegian said:
Yes, it's possible. As long Pakistan keeps gdp growth less than 4 percent, it can survive without IMF View attachment 849449
Click to expand...
Because of low exports
If you take side 300billion rupees anf subsidize export industry(or import subsitution) you can achieve a higher growth

E.g PTI govt achieved 6% without runaway CAD in times of high oil prices..had oil been at 50 we would have +tive deficit!

What pakistan needs now is immediate steps to subsitute imported oil

Both the oil you eat(4b$) and the oil u use in cars(15b$)

Adopted electric vechiles ..

Invest in solar wind and hydro

Azadkashmir said:
if awaam doesnt benefit if awaam disagrees then why should they pay fuk it it not like we got some decent facilities i am k living on a farm with 3 chickens 1 goat.
this could easily be nawaz is our pimp n we are his bit ches so we pay for him, so he can take his cut on top of the cut he has already took so he can payback to his pimps.

everything is imported is bull shit we can make things just not on big scale but we can survive on the little we have. i dont need nestle choclate or coca cola, or versace.

Awaan majority is muslim and islam forbids usury.

cuba is doing ok. next door is petrol station called ira n make barter deals.

At this time i am willing to vote for anything such as nazi or communism anything but these tramps and the worse kind of ppl who cant speak their own language or any other or the most donkey backward inbreds that who dont know the diff between their head and a ss.
Click to expand...
Awaam does benefit

Awaam got the cheapest oil

Cheaper then UAE
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 6, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H
Govt gets financial relief as China rolls over $4.2b debt
Replies
0
Views
263
hydrabadi_arab
H
M
Foreign public debt to ‘jump to $103b’ by end of next fiscal
Replies
1
Views
366
hydrabadi_arab
H
H
IMF agrees to extend the stalled bailout programme by up to one year and increase the loan size to $8 billion
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
4K
VCheng
VCheng
R2D2
Solution to economic problems by Dr. Kaiser Bengali
Replies
1
Views
146
R2D2
R2D2
Zibago
PMLN government to end PTI relief package, amnesty scheme and reduction in petroleum prices
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
MisterSyed
MisterSyed

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom