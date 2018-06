Sharif refuses to take blame for Pak power crisis







June 4, 2018, 4:50 PM IST

Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday refused to take the blame for the power crisis in the country.



According to The News, the energy shortage in Pakistan has adversely impacted the economy. The country is currently facing up to 18 hours of power outages a day and is expected to face a more acute electricity crisis, if the matter is not dealt with a sense of urgency.



A special parliamentary committee on circular debt was told last month that the transmission and distribution system needs USD 40-50 billion in investment to put an end to load shedding across the country. These numbers severely question the PML-N government’s approach to the power sector.



Geo News, however, quoted Sharif, as saying “When we left (office in July 2017), everything in the country was fine .”



Sharif was addressing media outside an accountability court.



He was appearing before an accountability court in Islamabad, which adjourned the cross-examination of the Panama Gate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head and prosecution’s star witness, Wajid Zia, in the Al-Azizia reference against the Sharif family till June 11.



Accountability court’s Judge Muhammad Bashir while adjourning the cross-examination directed the prosecution to submit final arguments in London flats case by tomorrow.



Sharif said that the PML (N) government that had just completed its tenure on May 31 had inaugurated many projects for the benefit of the people of the country.



“Before the end of (their) tenures, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had inaugurated many projects, including 39 mega projects and motorways.”



On upcoming projects, he said he hoped to inaugurate motorways in Lahore, Multan, and Sukkur.