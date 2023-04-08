What's new

Sharif family planned to rule Pakistan next 20 years . Late Benazir Bhutto speech in party gathering. (must watch rare footage)

Acetic Acid said:
I don't know why PTI supporters use bhutto and benzair as example

they were equally corrupt and power hungry as sharif family

Same with Lt general hamed gul
He was dirty hairy of his time
They both expose each other. And nation been victim of their love-hate relationship. Listen what she said and exposed Nawaz Sharif plan. But Punjab has tendency to rule Pakistan compare to another small province. Even PPP was formed in Lahore and the last battle ground was Lahore, Benazir assassinated in Punjab.
 
Imran Khan said:
And banazeer have another plan of ruling pakistan but god have own plans . Both families are same corrupt and power hungry
Acetic Acid said:
I don't know why PTI supporters use bhutto and benzair as example

they were equally corrupt and power hungry as sharif family

Same with Lt general hamed gul
He was dirty hairy of his time
Yeah, I never understood this love for benazir. What the hell was so special about her?

And are we forgetting she had shaukat khanum hospital BOMBED?

Hospital Blast In Pakistan; Political Feud Is Heating Up

 
I don’t know what would have been worse.

PMLN ruling 20 years or PPP ruling 20 years.

What we know is Sindh has been raped to the bone under PPP’s rule and noone gives a f-ck.

Only way is to split and have 15-20 provinces or just do away with provinces and devolve to divisions.
 
.,.,
ea2462b5792fe3f4bb926237d0c6d2a2.jpg
 
