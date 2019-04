Funny how some Pakistanis believe that closure of Pakistani airspace was solely responsible for bankrupting Jet Airways, which has had problems for years. They also think because Jet Airways is finished, Pakistan's airspace closure somehow hurt India more than Pakistan. What will happen is Indigo or maybe Spice jet will simply buy/lease the remaining Jet Airways planes, and it will be business as usual. The fact that airlines such as Indigo and SpiceJet are doing so well despite the grounding of Boeing 737s contradicts claims that closure of Pak airspace damaged India's economy more than Pakistan's.

