Share your Hajj Story and How(if) it changes anything in your life

So this is Hajj Season, as Y'all know and people (Muslims) are going on Hajj and those who are not practicing the ritual of Sacrifice, So how many of you PDFians have been to Hajj ? or Ummrah and how much does it effects your lives, and if didn't then why do you think it didn't? What was your experience of entering the Mecca and Medina was like? How did the taking Ahram for time goes? were you scared off missing any Arkan of Hajj, Did you fear any mischief in your heart ? What was the best Part of your Hajj time which you can say was the best and most enlighten experience in your opinion? What was the first thing that comes to your mind when you saw Kabba? or Prophets Mosque? How does it feel to walk on the same land as Prophet, does it ever occur that your foot step might be on same spot where Prophet might have stood or sit or walked? have you or anyone experienced any spiritual or physical miracle, something which you cannot explain and trying to figure it out to this date? Any weird or unexplainable story or event that occurs during your hajj times?



We share our first Gun experience, First Car experience etc so lets see how many Hajji's we have on PDF and how much this 5th Pillar of Islam change your life?



Share it with Truth and no exaggeration, Jazak Allah Khair and Early Eid Mubarak to everyone.