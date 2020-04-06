/ Register

  Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Share your experience with PDF Moderation team ( Not a Complain thread )

Discussion in 'Seniors Cafe' started by Starlord, Apr 6, 2020 at 8:40 PM.

  Apr 6, 2020 at 8:40 PM #1
    Starlord

    Starlord BANNED

    to say that something is wrong or not satisfactory

    Now As I can't complain , so Please share your Personal Experience with PDF Moderation Team here .. and just to satisfy the One trigger happy MOD here is the definition of Experience .

    Experience :
    something that happens to you that affects how you feel:
    Now With the Proper Definition from Cambridge Dictionary I Proved that this is not a complain thread but experience sharing Thread, so this thread should not be closed ..

    I hope we are at least allowed to share our experiences , if we can't complain ..
    (In the Title , I mis-spelled Thread to Threat ) ...
     
  Apr 6, 2020 at 8:48 PM #2
    Starlord

    Starlord BANNED

  Apr 6, 2020 at 8:50 PM #3
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    He has chosen to put me on ignore since he does not understand my posts. By the way instead of this thread, i tagged you in the official complaint thread.
     
  Apr 6, 2020 at 8:53 PM #4
    Starlord

    Starlord BANNED

    I am not going to GHQ, been there , done that .. its like ( Behns ke aage Been bajana ) when you have 10 years old handling a international Forum things are bound to go low, Just share your experience here , no need to complain cause nothing will happen ..
     
  Apr 6, 2020 at 8:53 PM #5
    Syed Hammad Ahmed

    Syed Hammad Ahmed SENIOR MEMBER

    I actually feel threatened by @The Eagle . Otherswise Mods are Good. But I have been requesting Mods and Webbie to sticky the threads of US and European cases of Coronavirus and move them to COVID forum but no avail
     
  Apr 6, 2020 at 8:55 PM #6
    Starlord

    Starlord BANNED

    what was your experience with Eagle ? you can write it up here ..
     
  Apr 6, 2020 at 8:55 PM #7
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    It is not in the GHQ section.

    Instead of being frustrated, meditate a little. The issues you are pointing out cannot be solved in one day.

    Sehan me taza hawa me saans le aao jakar. zindagi isi ka naam hai larke tum amreeka me pareshan rahoge agar choti choti baaton ko sur per charhane lage
     
  Apr 6, 2020 at 8:58 PM #8
    undercover JIX

    undercover JIX SENIOR MEMBER

    Chor na Yaar, Mir Jafar, Sadiq and likes of Mati ur Rahman will always be our ranks and files in the authority and / or uniform......

    let them enjoy, in the end we know what happens to them....

    I am not concerned with Sunni shia wahabi thing ...

    I am concerned with cow Mutra lovers...nothing can affect them.....took bath with holy mixture.....
     
  Apr 6, 2020 at 8:59 PM #9
    Angry Easterling

    Angry Easterling SENIOR MEMBER

  Apr 6, 2020 at 8:59 PM #10
    PAKISTANFOREVER

    PAKISTANFOREVER ELITE MEMBER

  Apr 6, 2020 at 9:00 PM #11
    undercover JIX

    undercover JIX SENIOR MEMBER

    eagle ki baat na karo, wo to lagta hai management ki aankh ka tara hai....nothing and no one can touch him.
     
  Apr 6, 2020 at 9:00 PM #12
    Starlord

    Starlord BANNED

    Nope I wont :)
     
  Apr 6, 2020 at 9:02 PM #13
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    roman urdu ke estemaal se guraiz karen. ye ek bainul aqwaami mehfil hai. Urdu zabaan ke ba waqaar rutbay ko angrezi huroof se behurmati na karen.
     
  Apr 6, 2020 at 9:03 PM #14
    Starlord

    Starlord BANNED

    Even thought I don't like using foul language but sometimes you have to, cause all these years i have read Indians calling Kashmiri People Terrorists , and those soldiers of ours who died, so for some instances words like Pigs needs to be used to show the anger and frustration , If any moderator has his mother or sister raped by Indian Soldier than his house burned than I will see if they keep the level head ..
     
  Apr 6, 2020 at 9:03 PM #15
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    how come you manage to get unbanned rather quicker than the average ban duration?

    you had your software also recently upgraded.

    kia shtoory hai..hame bhi batayen na
     
