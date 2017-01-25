What's new

Sharbat Wala Engineer | Junaid Akram

That is the state of Karachiite

You work hard. Get educated. Either go for private jobs working your as$es off. Or start some shitty business like this one

Meanwhile Pee Pee Pee fills government departments with illiterates whose only quality is that they speak sindhi
 
Metal 0-1 said:
Not even PPP. PAC didn't considered him after internship.
Click to expand...
Not everyone can be employed by the Government or the state.

But the government is responsible for educating people on sciences not applied within the country.

The rat race for survival has a better going rate if one sells lingerie soaked in gravy than sitting on an applied science degree in Pakistan.

The policy of exporting skill labor is not working for Pakistan.
 
Metal 0-1 said:
Abdul Malik journey from Aeronautical engineering to selling Juice in Karachi Streets.

Way to go State of Pakistan. Bravo!

Click to expand...

To be honest its not Pakistan. Its everywhere. Aeronautics is a very rare and specialized field. One must think 100 times before going into Aeronautics.

I am Bachelors in Aeronautical engineering
Masters in Aerospace engineering- Canada
Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance - Avionics

And i do uber eats full time even drove taxi on Canadian streets . I was unable to find a job . I did find once then covid came and out.

Moto of the story , You gotta study what is in demand , not what u want or passionate about.
 
Mandalorian_CA said:
To be honest its not Pakistan. Its everywhere. Aeronautics is a very rare and specialized field. One must think 100 times before going into Aeronautics.

I am Bachelors in Aeronautical engineering
Masters in Aerospace engineering- Canada
Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance - Avionics

And i do uber eats full time even drove taxi on Canadian streets . I was unable to find a job . I did find once then covid came and out.

Moto of the story , You gotta study what is in demand , not what u want or passionate about.
Click to expand...
If you took the system route, this man is doing way better in terms of debt. Something that irritates PM Khan.
 
Salaam

Areesh said:
That is the state of Karachiite

You work hard. Get educated. Either go for private jobs working your as$es off. Or start some shitty business like this one

Meanwhile Pee Pee Pee fills government departments with illiterates whose only quality is that they speak sindhi
Click to expand...

This is the state in the whole country. I remember a guy had a food stall (which did rather well) in Lahore back in the day and he had a masters in something or the other.

As someone said above me, it's about demand and supply. In most cases there are way more qualified people applying for jobs than there are jobs available. You have to select your field wisely. You can't hope to do phd in robotics and find a job in a small town in Pakistan. You could get lucky but the odds are against it.

I remember a guy in the UK who'd gotten a degree in business but couldn't find a job so was doing deliveries.

Ultimately, you should choose your field of stuff carefully keeping in mind the future of the job market.
 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive said:
Better leave the country. Family first.
Click to expand...
I don't think people are willing to do that specially when the sentiments of overseas Pakistanis struggles are concerned that they would be better off in their own country.

The government policy has always been hypocritical to the masses.

Nobody asks the former President Mamnoon to identify Manhoos faces or where his Industrial 4.0 initiative end up.

Poverty is mocked by culture in Pakistan. Hunger is mocked by culture in Pakistan.
Literates mocked the illiterates by culture in Pakistan.
 
He is my best friend and we are still in contact but MashaAllah he never told me that he was suffering financially or he lost his job. If you dont have waasta you won't find a good job this case is not only in Pakistan but around the world.
 
El Sidd said:
I don't think people are willing to do that specially when the sentiments of overseas Pakistanis struggles are concerned that they would be better off in their own country.

The government policy has always been hypocritical to the masses.

Nobody asks the former President Mamnoon to identify Manhoos faces or where his Industrial 4.0 initiative end up.

Poverty is mocked by culture in Pakistan. Hunger is mocked by culture in Pakistan.
Literates mocked the illiterates by culture in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Anyway. Ignorance is the simple recipe for getting decimated.
People choice.
 
At the end of the day he works to earn money. Whether you are selling drinks or designing engines doesn't really matter. There is supply and demand for everything - clearly there is limited scope for aeronautical engineers.

My advise to him - franchise your product, spread around Karachi, move to other cities, have high quality stalls, nice packaging for your drink. Make your money and if you want, in the future start your own engineering company.

No point being miserable about not finding a job.
 
