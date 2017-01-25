Sharbat Wala Engineer | Junaid Akram

Not even PPP. PAC didn't considered him after internship.Meanwhile Pee Pee Pee fills government departments with illiterates whose only quality is that they speak sindhi
Not everyone can be employed by the Government or the state.Not even PPP. PAC didn't considered him after internship.
Abdul Malik journey from Aeronautical engineering to selling Juice in Karachi Streets.
Way to go State of Pakistan. Bravo!
If you took the system route, this man is doing way better in terms of debt. Something that irritates PM Khan.To be honest its not Pakistan. Its everywhere. Aeronautics is a very rare and specialized field. One must think 100 times before going into Aeronautics.
I am Bachelors in Aeronautical engineering
Masters in Aerospace engineering- Canada
Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance - Avionics
And i do uber eats full time even drove taxi on Canadian streets . I was unable to find a job . I did find once then covid came and out.
Moto of the story , You gotta study what is in demand , not what u want or passionate about.
That is the state of Karachiite
You work hard. Get educated. Either go for private jobs working your as$es off. Or start some shitty business like this one
Better leave the country. Family first.
I don't think people are willing to do that specially when the sentiments of overseas Pakistanis struggles are concerned that they would be better off in their own country.Better leave the country. Family first.
Anyway. Ignorance is the simple recipe for getting decimated.
The government policy has always been hypocritical to the masses.
Nobody asks the former President Mamnoon to identify Manhoos faces or where his Industrial 4.0 initiative end up.
Poverty is mocked by culture in Pakistan. Hunger is mocked by culture in Pakistan.
Literates mocked the illiterates by culture in Pakistan.