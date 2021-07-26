Shanghai student wins championship with full marks at International Mathematical Olympiad

Wang Yichuan (second from left), the gold medalist of the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad 2021, stands with his teammates. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]Wang Yichuan, a student from No 2 High School of East China Normal University based in Shanghai, won a gold medal with full marks at the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad 2021 held in Russia on Friday.All six contestants from China won gold medals, ranking China first among 107 countries participating in the competition.Wang has been interested in math since childhood and started math Olympiad training in primary school, which contributed to glory and awards he's received in math competitions at middle school."I stick to my math training plan every day, staying focused to develop and maintain my competitive edge before contests," he replied, when asked his secret to success.Wang expressed his gratitude for the help from his coaches and competition training mechanism at school, which facilitated students' individualized development in the areas they like."He hardly plays games in leisure time, and rarely stays up late, due to his high study efficiency," said Tang Lihua, Wang's coach at school."His dedication to and perseverance in math study also fosters his rapid progress in math study," Tang added.According to Tang, Wang will further his study in computer science at Tsinghua University, one of the most prestigious universities in China, in September.