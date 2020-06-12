Shanghai spending big to build the new ‘Silicon Valley’

New Lingang Area, which aims to be a global innovation district, houses Tesla factories that will build electric vehicles and the world's biggest planetarium; it will be an industrial base for production of integrated circuits and semiconductors, officials say

(ATF) Officials in Shanghai have announced they are investing billions of yuan into building a 'new Silicon Valley' set-up, full of companies in emerging industries.

